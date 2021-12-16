Why mountain biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update are worth exploring

A few weeks ago, the Minecraft 1.18 update was finally released, bringing a plethora of features to the open-world survival game. This was the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update, Mojang's biggest update for Minecraft. One of the most significant changes was seen in the mountains.

As the name suggests, the Caves and Cliffs update focused on the caves and mountains in the game. The Minecraft 1.18 update brought a complete overhaul to the world of generation and introduced eight new mountain and cave biomes. Out of these eight, six biomes are mountain sub-biomes, all having different types of characteristics. Gazing at these beautiful soaring mountains and conquering them can be fun for players in the new update.

Mountain biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update: Why are these biomes worth exploring

As mentioned earlier, the Minecraft 1.18 update brings eight new biomes to the game, including six brand new mountain sub-biomes. These biomes look completely different from the rest of the biomes due to the new world generation which comes with the update. As the generation of the world has been slightly amplified, these mountain biomes are huge in size.

These are the six new mountain biomes added to the Minecraft 1.18 update:

Meadow - Generate at the foot of a mountain and is filled with flowers

Snowy Slopes - On the edges of a mountain, containing lots of snow and powder snow

Grove - Also on the slopes of a mountain, filled with taiga trees

Jagged Peaks - Mountains with tall pointy peaks covered in snow

Stony Peaks - Mountain peaks only made of stone and calcite

Frozen Peaks - Completely frozen mountain peaks with ice, packed ice, and snow

Snowy slopes biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

As players enter a new world, they will be greeted with these magnificent mountains. Each and every mountain sub-biome has its own characteristics and specialties. Players will also find goats in some of these biomes.

If players like challenges, climbing these tall mountains can give them the thrill they seek. These have powder snow in which players can freeze, steep slopes from which players can fall, and goats that can ram you off the mountains. These mountain biomes are beautiful to look at and equally difficult to conquer.

A hollow mountain with a Dripstone cave inside (Image via Minecraft)

The game developers also revealed that with the Minecraft 1.18 update, these mountains would have a high chance to house a huge cave inside them. These mountains can be hollow at times, containing many entrances to a massive cave inside them. This makes the new mountains and their biomes all the more interesting to explore.

