YouTube releases celebratory trailer as Minecraft becomes first game to cross 1 trillion views

Minecraft content crosses 1 trillion views on YouTube (Image via Sportskeeda)
Akshat Kabra
Modified Dec 15, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Feature

YouTube recently released a congratulatory video for the Minecraft community as the game's videos reached a total of 1 trillion views on the platform. Many of the game's content creators also made a cameo appearance in the video.

Since Minecraft's humble beginnings in 2011, millions of players have played the open-world survival game and posted innumerable videos on the internet. Simultaneously, YouTube rose in popularity and became the top website for video content. Minecraft and YouTube, therefore, worked hand in hand to reach such a monumental milestone.

Today, on December 15, YouTube released a Minecraft cinematic video to celebrate this milestone. They also added a special page for the game on their Trends page, where people can read how the game's community reached this landmark.

celebrating 1,000,000,000,000 views of @Minecraft videos 🎉 thanks to you & all the creators who built this special place on YouTube https://t.co/IrNBTA0WHd

Fans react upon seeing their favorite Minecraft content creators in YouTube's congratulatory video

On their official channel, YouTube released a video congratulating the game's community for reaching 1 trillion views on the platform. The video begins with the famous song, We Built This City, by Starship, with certain words changed to fit the esthetics of the game.

As the video continues, a lot of familiar Minecraft characters like those belonging to Grian, Mumbo Jumbo, PewDiePie, DanTDM, CaptainSparklez and Dream are seen. In the description, YouTube also thanked all the content creators who helped make the video.

Following the posting of the video, Twitter was flooded with fans' reactions to this historic milestone.

DREAM (and I think George) IS FEATURED IN YOUTUBES 1 TRILLION HOURS OF MINECRAFT VIDEO!! SO COOL! https://t.co/26tA9rKWTN
Fallen Kingdom is shown in YouTube's 1 trillion Minecraft views video at about 0:56! There are also other old and new generation MCYT content creators in it as wellyoutube.com/watch?v=YXY74k… https://t.co/unmaIUsSUy
With minecraft hitting 1 trillion views im trying to see something, like this tweet if you have ever made a minecraft video https://t.co/9rXPNUCiDi
1 Trillion! Let's go #Minecraft twitter.com/shrekerter/sta…

YouTube Gaming's Twitter page also posted fun tweets related to this major development.

If this post gets 100 likes, we’ll dig *straight* down (which you should never do in @Minecraft, but we're feeling risky lol) ⛏ https://t.co/kueHzQC6lf
50 likes & we’ll go beyond the Nether and find some surprises 👀 https://t.co/FL5idGLXYd

YouTube has also created a section dedicated to the game's 1 trillion landmark on their Trends page. There, people can calculate how much they have contributed to the milestone. They can also read articles about how members of the Minecraft community from across the world expressed themselves and made various videos with the help of the game.

Edited by Sabine Algur
