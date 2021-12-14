×
Fans react as Minecraft star Dream wins in Gaming category at Streamy Awards 2021

Dream winning the Streamy Awards (Image via Streamy Awards, YouTube)
Akshat Kabra
ANALYST
Modified Dec 14, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Feature

Recently, Minecraft star Dream won the Streamy Award in the Gaming category for the second time. YouTube's Streamy Awards 2021 was held on December 12, in which various content creators were awarded for their performance throughout the year.

Famous Minecraft YouTuber Dream was also nominated for this year's Streamy Awards in the Gaming category alongside Aphmau, Markiplier, MrBeast Gaming, and Prestonplayz. On the livestream of the award show, they announced Dream as the winner of the Gaming Category. Dream also gave a speech upon winning the award, thanking everyone.

He thanked his parents and his best friends GeorgeNotFound, BadBoyHalo and Sapnap. He also thanked all his fans and the members of the Dream SMP. Finally, he thanked the Minecraft community.

Dream boasts a huge following of over 27 million subscribers on YouTube in the span of two years. He started posting Minecraft videos in 2019 and never looked back. His Minecraft manhunt videos are some of the most popular Minecraft videos on the internet.

Reactions from fans on Minecraft star Dream winning the Streamy Award in the Gaming category

After finding out about Dream winning the Streamy Award, millions of fans flocked to Twitter to congratulate him for winning the award for the second time.

dream's speech for winning the gaming category at streamy awards IM GONNA CRY https://t.co/Emoii9e1e7
me watching me watching dream win the dream win the gaming streamy gaming streamyin 2020 in 2021 https://t.co/U5uE5aDGqt
weren’t we truthing that dream would face reveal last streamy’s too
DREAM STILL WON A STREAMY WOOOOOOO SO DESERVED i’m so proud of him
DREAM SHOUTING OUT HIS MOM, DAD, GEORGE. SAPNAP AND BBH IN HIS STREAMY AWARDS SPEECH IM SOBBING
DREAM CONGRATS ON THE STREAMY YOU DESERVE IT KING!! https://t.co/YcdGq2F7OF
DREAM WON THE STREAMY FOR GAMING!!!
YEAAAAA DREAM WON HIS STREAMY LETS FUCKING GOOOO BIG WWWW
dream won on friday the game award and won today the streamy for gaming he is just collecting them like Pokemon cards I'm so proud of him

Many of his fans reacted to their favourite Minecraft star winning the streamy awards. They also mentioned how he could win the Minecraft Championship on the same day as well.

Some made funny memes about them watching Dream winning the same award in 2020 and 2021. People even mentioned the Game Awards that he won this year. Some fans were expecting Dream to reveal his face at the awards ceremony, but that didn't happen.

In 2020, Dream was nominated for Breakout Creators and Gaming in the Streamy Awards, but he only won in the Gaming category. The Minecraft star also won the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards show in 2021.

After his win at The Game Awards in 2021, many criticised Dream for cheating in his videos. He also tweeted a response, calling out his critics and giving respect to other nominees and every content creator in the world.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
हिन्दी