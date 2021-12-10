“Stay mad”: Dream hits back at critics calling his 'Content Creator of the Year' award unfair

Just a few hours ago, Minecraft star Dream won the 'Content Creator of the Year' at The Game Awards event. He congratulated and thanked everyone on Twitter, but was soon criticized by many for cheating on his Minecraft videos, and his win being unfair to others.

Dream has been one of the top players and content creators in the Minecraft community. He boasts over 27 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. One of his most famous genres of Minecraft videos is 'Speedrunner vs Hunters'. But many have condemned his videos, accusing him of using tricks for gameplay and being a fraud.

After receiving all the negative comments after winning at The Game Awards, the Minecraft star tweeted a huge post expressing his anger towards his critics. He also mentioned that his fellow nominees and other content creators should also get appropriate recognition as they are deserving as well.

dream @dreamwastaken everyone that's mad that I won can stay mad! there's so many people that were deserving of recognition for the amazing things they've done this year, including the other nominees and tons of others that weren't nominated and I still hope they get as much appreciation as possible. everyone that's mad that I won can stay mad! there's so many people that were deserving of recognition for the amazing things they've done this year, including the other nominees and tons of others that weren't nominated and I still hope they get as much appreciation as possible.

Fans react to Dream's frustrated response to his critics

After the Minecraft star tweeted and called out his critics, many of his fans flocked to Twitter to debate his win and give their reactions. Many of them have supported him, justifying his win, while some reacted to him being angry.

Dream himself replied to his tweet, picking the famous streamer, Ludwig, as his winner for the award, but explained how everyone can have different opinions.

Dream's reply to his own tweet (Image via dreamwastaken/Twitter)

Velvet, a rising streamer, supported him whole-heartedly and expressed their anger towards those who criticized him.

Many rising streamers like Wolfy and Seapeekay, appreciated the award winner for acknowletheg this issue and speaking about it.

wiistef @wiistef @dreamwastaken YESSS!!!! Everyone deserved to win because everyone put effort in their content, at the end of the day, winner or not, everyone still make amazing content! So instead of hating on the content creator who won, support the ccs you like! @dreamwastaken YESSS!!!! Everyone deserved to win because everyone put effort in their content, at the end of the day, winner or not, everyone still make amazing content! So instead of hating on the content creator who won, support the ccs you like!

leo @dwtscarrot @dreamwastaken antis when dream gets more successful bc they keep talking abt him 🤬🤬🤬 @dreamwastaken antis when dream gets more successful bc they keep talking abt him 🤬🤬🤬

Many fans agreed with Dream and supported him in winning the 'Content Creator of the Year' at The Game Awards. They also expressed their anger towards people who criticized the Minecraft star.

Dream started his career in 2019 by posting his first video on YouTube, and has never looked back. His most famous videos are Minecraft manhunts, where he tries to finish the game with other Minecraft players hunting him down.

There is a lot of controversy surrounding him, with fans accusing him of cheating to win the challenges. However, these accusations constantly keep getting debunked by the star.

Also Read Article Continues below

He is also nominated for The Streamy Awards 2021 in the Gaming category. He previously won The Streamy Award in 2020 in the same category, and has also been nominated for the 'Breakout Creator' category.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan