"BadBoyHalo ghosted me for 24 hours": Minecraft streamer Skeppy announces meetup with Dream

Skeppy, a well-known Minecraft streamer, recently announced his meetup with Dream. However, after learning about the meetup, BadBoyHalo ghosted Skeppy for an entire day.

Skeppy is one of the lesser known members of the Minecraft Dream SMP server. He was involved with BadBoyHalo in 'The Egg' story arc on the server.

Skeppy and BadBoyHalo have a very close relationship with each other. BadBoyHalo is friends with both Dream and Skeppy, but seeing his closest friend leave to meet another one of his friends left him feeling disappointed. Skeppy recently tweeted about this, expressing his sadness:

Skeppy @Skeppy Just told BadBoyHalo I’m meeting up with Dream and he ghosted me for 24 hours😭😭 Just told BadBoyHalo I’m meeting up with Dream and he ghosted me for 24 hours😭😭

Minecraft streamer Skeppy announces his meetup with Dream

Fans of Skeppy, BadBoyHalo, and Dream flocked to the Minecraft streamer's tweets, sharing their thoughts.

Antfrost @NotAntfrost @Skeppy I'm meeting up with bad again for a second time b4 you meetup with him @Skeppy I'm meeting up with bad again for a second time b4 you meetup with him

Antfrost, a good friend of BadBoyHalo and Skeppy, called Skeppy out by meeting BadBoyHalo twice before Skeppy could meet Dream.

One fan made art of Skeppy and Dream's characters meeting each other, with their closest friends BadBoyHalo and GeorgeNotFound crying in the background.

Another fan jokingly replied to the tweet stating that BadBoyHalo was Skeppy's "boyfriend." BadBoyHalo and Skeppy's close friendship has been speculated to be a relationship by many of their fans.

Another fan replied to Skeppy's tweet with a photo meme of how BadBoyHalo was really feeling after Skeppy announced his meetup with Dream.

maab @skrppy @Skeppy bro its been 3 years three whole years we have been begging you and badboyhalo to meet up for THREE FUCKING YEARS do you know how WE feel do you know the amount of pain that was caused everytime we get our hopes for a meetup but it ends up being a false alarm 😢 @Skeppy bro its been 3 years three whole years we have been begging you and badboyhalo to meet up for THREE FUCKING YEARS do you know how WE feel do you know the amount of pain that was caused everytime we get our hopes for a meetup but it ends up being a false alarm 😢

Many BadBoyHalo fans objected to Skeppy's meetup with Dream. They supported BadBoyHalo and questioned Skeppy's decision to meet Dream.

Many fans were star-struck upon hearing news of the meetup and expressed their disbelief at the tweet.

Additional information about Skeppy and BadBoyHalo

Skeppy is a well-known Minecraft streamer and content creator with six million followers on YouTube. BadBoyHalo and Skeppy have collaborated and put out loads of Minecraft related content together. BadBoyHalo has been a victim of Skeppy's pranks on Minecraft, and both have taken part in various Dream SMP stories.

BadBoyHalo has also been a part of Dream's Minecraft videos. He has recently been a part of Dream's Minecraft manhunt rematch, where he hunted down Dream. They have been friends for a long time now.

