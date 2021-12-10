×
“I love you”: Minecraft streamer Dream thanks fans after winning Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

Dream wins at The Game Awards (Image via Twitter)
Akshat Kabra
ANALYST
Modified Dec 10, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Feature

A few hours ago, Minecraft star Dream won the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards event. He is famous for his brilliant Minecraft-related content on YouTube, boasting over 27 million subscribers on his channel.

Since his humble beginnings in 2019, Dream has stuck with Minecraft and is considered one of the best players in the game. The Minecraft Manhunt video is some of his most watched videos, with over 100 million views.

A month ago, when he learned about being nominated for The Game Awards 2021, he was very pleased. And today, after winning the Content Creator of the Year award, he estatically tweeted on both his Twitter handles, thanking his fans and supporters.

YESSS THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH I LOVE U
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!!!!! this is so amazing, I love u all such an amazing community. #TheGameAwards https://t.co/f64ulqZuwy

Reactions on Minecraft star Dream winning the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

After hearing the good news, fans and other famous content creators flooded his tweet, congratulating him wholeheartedly. Everyone expressed their delight and excitement as the Minecraft star won the award.

@dreamwastaken CONGRATULATIONS GREEN PRINCE!!!! 💚💚

TinaKitten, a rising streamer and the newest member of the Dream SMP server, congratulated him, calling him a prince.

@dreamwastaken YOURE AWESOME

Karl Jacobs, another well-known Minecraft content creator, also congratulated him for his win.

@dreamwastaken CONGRATULATIONS DREAMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Valkyrae, a famous streamer and content creator, expressed her excitement by congratulating him.

@dreamwastaken KING SHIT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! gg man!

Tubbo, another fellow Minecraft streamer, congratulated him on his achievement. He and Tubbo have been involved in many role-playing stories on the Dream SMP server.

@dreamwastaken congrats :) https://t.co/3Sgo9SnImN

Ludwig, another popular content creator, humorously congratulated him with a meme.

@dreamwastaken LFG CONGRATS !!!

Sapnap, another well-known Minecraft streamer and a good friend of Dream, congratulated him whole-heartedly.

@dreamwastaken congrats legend!

Punz, a good friend of Dream and a known Minecraft streamer, also congratulated him, calling him a legend.

@dreamwastaken CONGRATS MUFFINHEAD!!!

One of him oldest friends, BadBoyHalo, called him 'Muffinhead' and congratulated him for the award.

Many fans and his acquaintances congratulated him for winning the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards too. All of them expressed their excitement as their favorite Minecraft star wins.

@dreamwastaken CONGRATS MAN!! so deserved keep killing it
@dreamwastaken I LOVE U CONGRATS!!!!!
@dreamwastaken Congrats! :D

The Minecraft star has also been nominated for the Streamy Awards 2021 in the Gaming category. He previously won the Streamy Award in 2020 in the Gaming category and was nominated for Breakout Creator as well.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
