“I love you”: Minecraft streamer Dream thanks fans after winning Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

A few hours ago, Minecraft star Dream won the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards event. He is famous for his brilliant Minecraft-related content on YouTube, boasting over 27 million subscribers on his channel.

Since his humble beginnings in 2019, Dream has stuck with Minecraft and is considered one of the best players in the game. The Minecraft Manhunt video is some of his most watched videos, with over 100 million views.

A month ago, when he learned about being nominated for The Game Awards 2021, he was very pleased. And today, after winning the Content Creator of the Year award, he estatically tweeted on both his Twitter handles, thanking his fans and supporters.

dream @dreamwastaken YESSS THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH I LOVE U YESSS THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH I LOVE U

Dream @Dream THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!!!!! this is so amazing, I love u all such an amazing community. #TheGameAwards THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!!!!! this is so amazing, I love u all such an amazing community. #TheGameAwards https://t.co/f64ulqZuwy

Reactions on Minecraft star Dream winning the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

After hearing the good news, fans and other famous content creators flooded his tweet, congratulating him wholeheartedly. Everyone expressed their delight and excitement as the Minecraft star won the award.

TinaKitten, a rising streamer and the newest member of the Dream SMP server, congratulated him, calling him a prince.

Karl Jacobs, another well-known Minecraft content creator, also congratulated him for his win.

Valkyrae, a famous streamer and content creator, expressed her excitement by congratulating him.

Tubbo, another fellow Minecraft streamer, congratulated him on his achievement. He and Tubbo have been involved in many role-playing stories on the Dream SMP server.

Ludwig, another popular content creator, humorously congratulated him with a meme.

Sapnap, another well-known Minecraft streamer and a good friend of Dream, congratulated him whole-heartedly.

Punz, a good friend of Dream and a known Minecraft streamer, also congratulated him, calling him a legend.

One of him oldest friends, BadBoyHalo, called him 'Muffinhead' and congratulated him for the award.

Many fans and his acquaintances congratulated him for winning the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards too. All of them expressed their excitement as their favorite Minecraft star wins.

oli @highkeyhateme @dreamwastaken CONGRATS MAN!! so deserved keep killing it @dreamwastaken CONGRATS MAN!! so deserved keep killing it

The Minecraft star has also been nominated for the Streamy Awards 2021 in the Gaming category. He previously won the Streamy Award in 2020 in the Gaming category and was nominated for Breakout Creator as well.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha