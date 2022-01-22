"Chat, welcome to the game!": Minecraft star TommyInnit brings stream chat into the game with a mod

Recently, Minecraft streamer TommyInnit brought his stream's chat inside the game with the help of a unique mod, surprising the viewers on his private server. He excitedly showcased the mod's features as he streamed the chat directly into the game.

TommyInnit is a well-known Minecraft streamer with thousands of concurrent viewers on nearly all of his Twitch streams. In an effort to keep up with his chat and entertain them, he installed the mod, which spawns a mob entity that shows the chat of any streamer it is connected to.

During the stream, he also thanked Kazoo Animations for the mod.

TommyInnit was streaming on his private Minecraft server when he mentioned that he had a surprise for his viewers. He then took out an egg from a chest and welcomed his chat into the game as a mob:

"Chat, welcome to the game!"

He excitedly went in front of the mob with a TV box as a head to show the chat. Later, he humorously punched the mob as well, which turned the happy face on the screen into a sad crying face.

He then quickly wrote the command to connect his Twitch channel to the mob and asked his viewers to write "pog" in the chat. Soon enough, the mob screen started showing the streaming chat.

The 17-year-old also showed how the mob would keep following his character since it had the same mechanics as a tamed wolf or cat. It also teleported if his character went too far.

Later, the streamer also showed how it could count the amount of a particular word typed by the viewers. For a moment, he broke the mob and was unable to change the screen on it. He then talked to his viewers for a while by looking at the streaming chat through the mob screen.

Reactions from fans on Twitter

His viewers were amazed to see the mod and felt even closer to their favorite streamer due to it. The mob's cuteness was loved by many of TommyInnit's followers, who flocked to Twitter to showcase their artwork of the streaming chat mob.

Clearly, the idea was a hit among Tommy's fans, who seem to have taken well to this new way of interacting with their favorite streamer.

