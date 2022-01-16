“I’ll make a Minecraft parody”: TommyInnIt promises to make new video if his tweet reaches 500k likes

Today, Minecraft streamer Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons posted a tweet in which he stated that he would make a Minecraft parody video if his tweet hit 500,000 likes. Tweeting out for the first time this year, the 17-year-old content creator was quite straightforward in his tweet, and made it clear that this was “no joke.”

Suffice to say, it garnered a tremendous reaction from fans and friends alike.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit 500k likes and i’ll make a Minecraft parody. No joke. 500k likes and i’ll make a Minecraft parody. No joke.

“No joke”: Reactions galore as Minecraft star TommyInnit claims to make a Minecraft parody if tweet hits 500k likes

Over the last few years, Tommy’s presence on both Twitch and YouTube has grown significantly. With more than 11 million subscribers on YouTube, Tommy has become one of the top content creators for the game out there.

He is known for his various collaborations with other popular streamers and YouTubers like Clay “Dream”, Ranboo, Toby “Tubbo” Smith, Phillip “Ph1LzA” Watson, and more.

With that being said, his tweet currently sits at 194,000 likes, an amount it achieved in less than an hour. A plethora of fans reacted to Tommy’s tweet and expressed their thoughts about the challenge.

SNIFFERISH @snifferish @tommyinnit what would the og song be though?!?! like a parody of what song @tommyinnit what would the og song be though?!?! like a parody of what song

Aside from Tommy's fans, a plethora of content creators also tweeted out to the young streamer. Close friend and streamer Ph1LzA encouraged him to make the parody regardless of the amount of likes he gets. Tommy sent back a funny reply, saying that he "thrives on likes."

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @Ph1LzA thinking about it but you know I thrive on likes @Ph1LzA thinking about it but you know I thrive on likes

Another popular YouTuber, Wisp, was enthusiastic about Tommy's idea and tweeted out in support. Wisp is known for his fun and over-the-top Minecraft content.

Fellow Dream SMP members and content creators Jack Manifold and Tubbo also tweeted out at Tommy in response to his tweet. Tubbo posted an excited and cheerful tweet, asking if he could be in the video. Unsurprisingly, Tommy delivered an affirmative reply.

Tubbo @TubboLive @tommyinnit CAN I BE IN IT LMAO @tommyinnit CAN I BE IN IT LMAO

What are Minecraft parodies all about?

Parodies are a widely popular trend that has been going on since the game started gaining momentum in 2012. A plethora of parody videos are available on the internet. Most of them consist of famous songs, with the lyrics tweaked to fit the vibe of the game.

Songs like Shape of You by Ed Sheeran, Drag Me Down by One Direction and Something Just Like This by Coldplay have been used to create some creative and hilarious parody videos.

TommyInnit as a musical artist

Tommy is no stranger to making music. He has previously collaborated with other musicians and YouTubers like Technoblade to record music tracks. With more than 36,000 monthly listeners, the streamer has left his mark on Spotify, and is now a verified artist.

However, most of his songs focus on rapping, so fans might be interested in his idea if he were to achieve the goal of 500,000 likes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul