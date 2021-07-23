Top 5 Minecraft videos by Wisp

Kit, better known online as Wisp, is an English Minecraft YouTuber and a competitive Ultra Hardcore player who plays on Hypixel, FluxPvP, Glade, and MC/Arcade. Wisp has also been an active participant in the MC Championships ever since MC Championships 12.

Wisp used to partake in Minecraft Monday and Minecraft Saturday, as well as SMP Earth. Listed below are Wisps' top 5 Minecraft videos on his YouTube channel!

Minecraft Videos by Wisp

#5 - Minecraft, But You Get Every Block You Look At...

In this video, Wisp has made it so that whatever block he looks at, whether it be dirt or bedrock, he will obtain. This can make Minecraft pretty easy, as he does not need to mine a few materials, such as wood, in order to obtain the crafting materials. However, it can also prove to be rather inconvenient, as he looks at water and gets water buckets. Will he be able to beat Minecraft?

This video has 293k likes and 12.9 million views!

#4 - Minecraft, But Every Enchant Is Level 1,000,000...

In this video, Wisp made it so that every time he enchants, he will get a level 1,000,000 enchantment. It takes a while for him to get the materials he needs in order to enchant, but it's definitely worth the wait. Some enchantments he gets includes Bane of Arthropods 1,000,000, Knockback 1,000,000 and Sweeping Edge 1,000,000. Will he be able to beat Minecraft?

This video has 394k likes and 13.4 million views!

#3 - Minecraft, But Every Item Is Super...

In this video, Wisp has made it so that whenever he crafts a tool, weapon or piece of armor will be randomly enchanted with an enchantment over the 1000 level. This could be both good and bad, as he has the chance to get an enchanted diamond sword with sharpness, for example. Or, he could get one enchanted with something like Bane of Arthropods.

This video has 306k likes and 16.7 million views!

#2 - Minecraft, But You Shapeshift Every Minute...

In this video, every minute Wisp will shapeshift into a random mob from Minecraft. Whatever mob he shifts into, he also has the abilities of. Some of the mobs he transforms into are shulkers, a squid, a pig and many more. While this might seem easy, there are certain mobs that cannot leave the water, for example, or they will drown.

This video has 329k likes and 17.9 million views!

#1 - Minecraft, But Villagers Trade OP Items...

In this video, every Minecraft villager has very OP trades, and they can give Wisp anything from a stack of diamond blocks to things such as OP enchantments or custom potions. Wisp attempts to beat Minecraft with the help of the Minecraft villagers. Will they do more harm than good?

This video has 376k likes and 19 million views!

