Minecraft star Ranboo takes a break from streaming

Popular Minecraft streamer Ranboo recently decided to take a break from streaming and content creation. He kept his fans up to date on what was going on with him through Twitter and thanked everyone for supporting him even during his break.

A recent tweet from the Minecraft star mentioned the extension of his current break and he whole-heartedly thanked his fans for understanding his situation. He went on to explain how he didn't want to push out forced content for his fans as it wouldn't make him any happier.

Much like everyone else, streamers and content creators need a break from their hectic, constant routine. In his tweet, he briefly informed fans about his break being "a bit longer," but provided no specifics for a possible return date.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff Hey guys my break will be a bit longer than a couple days. I’m coming back when I feel like I fully can. It could be literally tomorrow or it could be a couple of weeks. Thanks for still being here Hey guys my break will be a bit longer than a couple days. I’m coming back when I feel like I fully can. It could be literally tomorrow or it could be a couple of weeks. Thanks for still being here

Ranbalt @ranaltboo @Ranboosaysstuff Don’t want to give you guys forced content. I want to do content when I’m fully happy because forcing out content just makes it worse. But seriously still thanks for all the support. I’ll be back soon @Ranboosaysstuff Don’t want to give you guys forced content. I want to do content when I’m fully happy because forcing out content just makes it worse. But seriously still thanks for all the support. I’ll be back soon

Reactions from fans and other Minecraft streamers on Ranboo taking a break

After the Minecraft streamer tweeted about extending his break, thousands of fans and other content creators flocked to his tweet to support him in a truly heart-warming and wholesome manner.

Big Boinkus @Sneegsnag @Ranboosaysstuff Quality and your mental health is more important than you doing content because you feel obligated to. Take care of yourself please :) @Ranboosaysstuff Quality and your mental health is more important than you doing content because you feel obligated to. Take care of yourself please :)

Sneegsnag, a Minecraft streamer, supported Ranboo's decision to put his mental health above making content. He also mentioned the case of fellow Minecraft creator Quackity, who was also taking a break from streaming.

Antfrost @NotAntfrost @Ranboosaysstuff Mental health > streaming, take all the time you need Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff Mental health > streaming, take all the time you need Ranboo 💚

serena @saladserns @Ranboosaysstuff take your time king! you deserve a break! <3 @Ranboosaysstuff take your time king! you deserve a break! <3

5up @5uppps @Ranboosaysstuff you got this king take all the time you need @Ranboosaysstuff you got this king take all the time you need

Many other Minecraft content creators like Smajor1995, Antfrost, and 5up followed suit and supported him for taking care of himself and prioritizing his mental health. In a wholesome gesture, they told him to take as much time as he needs.

hannah @maybeiwasboring @Ranboosaysstuff we will be here no matter how long the break is <3 @Ranboosaysstuff we will be here no matter how long the break is <3

Benchtrio Updates! @benchtwtupdate have a great break you deserve it @Ranboosaysstuff WE LOVE YOU BOSSMANhave a great break you deserve it @Ranboosaysstuff WE LOVE YOU BOSSMAN 💞💞 have a great break you deserve it

Thousands of fans came together and wholeheartedly supported their favorite Minecraft streamer, also expressing their appreciation of his choice.

Since Ranboo's last Twitch stream on January 5, 2022, the Minecraft streamer hasn't streamed or posted any other content. However, he was still slightly active and in contact with his followers on Twitter, informing them about the break.

Also Read Article Continues below

With over 4 million followers on Twitch and 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube, Ranboo is one of the top Minecraft streamers in the world. He has collaborated with other famous content creators like Jacksepticeye, Valkyrae, Dream, and TommyInnit among others. He has also been one of the most important characters in various Minecraft servers, including famed servers Dream SMP and Origins SMP.

Edited by Atul S