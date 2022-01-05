Minecraft is one of the most streamed games on Twitch with thousands of streamers regularly pushing out Minecraft content on the platform. Out of them, some streamers rose to fame by consistently playing Minecraft and have a huge following on their Twitch channel.

Both Minecraft and Twitch were launched in 2011, and ever since, they kept growing in popularity. As 2022 begins, here's a recap of the most popular streamers who made Minecraft their main game and gathered millions of followers.

Top 5 Minecraft streamers with the most followers on Twitch (2022)

5) Quackity

Quackity is a well-known Minecraft streamer on Twitch and has a huge following of 4.2 million followers on his channel. Despite not being as active as other Minecraft streamers, his collaborations have garnered a lot of attention. He is also an important character in the popular Minecraft server, Dream SMP.

4) GeorgeNotFound

GeorgeNotFound is another known Minecraft content creator on Twitch with 4.6 million followers on his channel. Though he is more active on YouTube, his popularity spilled over to his Twitch channel as well. He is a good friend of Dream and usually streams major events like Minecraft Championships etc.

3) Tubbo

Tubbo is a young Minecraft streamer on Twitch who has gained a lot of popularity in the span of a few years. He has over 4.7 million followers on his channel and streams almost everyday. Other than Minecraft, the streamer plays other games like CSGO and Valorant. He too streams all the major Minecraft-related events on his channel.

2) dreamwastaken

Dream is considered to be one of the most talented and famous Minecraft content creators and his popularity shows on his Twitch channel as well. He has a whopping 5.8 million followers on his inactive channel, though he streams important Minecraft events like the MrBeast challenges and the Minecraft Championships from time to time.

1) tommyinnit

This Minecraft streamer needs no introduction to the Minecraft community. In a span of 3 years, this young streamer gained the most followers by playing the game on Twitch. TommyInnit boasts over 6.9 million followers on his channel. He consistently streams the game on his channel and is a pillar of the Minecraft community. TommyInnit stands as the most followed Minecraft streamer on Twitch as of January 2022.

