×
Create
Notifications

List of streamers who took part in the last Minecraft Championship (January 2022)

Minecraft Championship 19 (Image via @MCChampionship_, Twitter)
Minecraft Championship 19 (Image via @MCChampionship_, Twitter)
Akshat Kabra
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 04, 2022 10:41 PM IST
Listicle

The Minecraft Championship ended 2021 with their 19th tournament on December 12. Thousands of fans expressed their excitement and cheered for their favorite teams. As always, there were many Minecraft streamers who were present in the tournament.

The Minecraft Championship is a popular tournament where 40 top Minecraft players are divided into 10 teams and they compete with each other in various custom coded mini-games. The last Minecraft Championship was no different, where all the famous Minecraft content creators and players took part.

The concept of Minecraft Championships came from Noxcrew and Smajor1995. These two Minecraft players thought of making a fun filled Minecraft tournament with no prize money so that players can simply enjoy the event. Smajor1995 himself plays in the tournament amongst other players.

All the Minecraft streamers who took part in the last Minecraft Championship

Fans from all around the world watch the event from various angles and perspectives as many of the team members are Minecraft streamers themselves. The tournament hosts over 40 top Minecraft players, most of whom are full-time content creators and streamers. Here is a list of streamers who took part in the Minecraft Championship:

Team Red Reindeers

Team Ginger Breadmen

Team Yellow Yetis

Team Mint Mistletoes

Team Emerald Elves

Team Teal Turkeys

Team Cerulean Candy Canes

Team Sapphire Santas

Team Purple Penguins

Team Pink Presents

Season 2 will continue next year after a short break!Happy holidays from all of @Noxcrew & @Smajor1995 🎁

Nearly all the participants in the event are content creators or streamers. The last Minecraft Championship 19 was won by Ph1LzA, Sneegsnag, TommyInnit, and Sapnap. With this, Sapnap clinched his 5th victory in the tournament's lifetime.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी