List of streamers who took part in the last Minecraft Championship (January 2022)

The Minecraft Championship ended 2021 with their 19th tournament on December 12. Thousands of fans expressed their excitement and cheered for their favorite teams. As always, there were many Minecraft streamers who were present in the tournament.

The Minecraft Championship is a popular tournament where 40 top Minecraft players are divided into 10 teams and they compete with each other in various custom coded mini-games. The last Minecraft Championship was no different, where all the famous Minecraft content creators and players took part.

The concept of Minecraft Championships came from Noxcrew and Smajor1995. These two Minecraft players thought of making a fun filled Minecraft tournament with no prize money so that players can simply enjoy the event. Smajor1995 himself plays in the tournament amongst other players.

All the Minecraft streamers who took part in the last Minecraft Championship

Fans from all around the world watch the event from various angles and perspectives as many of the team members are Minecraft streamers themselves. The tournament hosts over 40 top Minecraft players, most of whom are full-time content creators and streamers. Here is a list of streamers who took part in the Minecraft Championship:

Team Red Reindeers

Krinios - Twitch / YouTube

GeorgeNotFound - Twitch / YouTube

Punz - Twitch / YouTube

Eret - Twitch / YouTube

Team Ginger Breadmen

Grian - YouTube

SolidarityGaming - YouTube

PeteZahHutt - Twitch / YouTube

GeminiTay - Twitch / YouTube

Team Yellow Yetis

Quig - Twitch / YouTube

CaptainSparklez - Twitch / YouTube

KaraCorvus - Twitch / YouTube

Michaelmcchill - Twitch / YouTube

Team Mint Mistletoes

InTheLittleWood - Twitch / YouTube

Smallishbeans - Twitch / YouTube

FalseSymmetry - Twitch / YouTube

Rendog - Twitch / YouTube

Team Emerald Elves

Dream - Twitch / YouTube

Tubbo - Twitch / YouTube

Ranboo - Twitch / YouTube

Slimecicle - Twitch / YouTube

Team Teal Turkeys

Ph1LzA - Twitch / YouTube

Sneegsnag - Twitch / YouTube

TommyInnit - Twitch / YouTube

Sapnap - Twitch / YouTube

Team Cerulean Candy Canes

Awesomedude - Twitch / YouTube

vGumiho - Twitch / YouTube

Fruitberries - Twitch / YouTube

Ryguyrocky - Twitch / YouTube

Team Sapphire Santas

JamesTurner - Twitch

DrGluon - Twitch / YouTube

Vixella - Twitch / YouTube

KryticZeus - Twitch / YouTube

Team Purple Penguins

Wisp - Twitch / YouTube

Seapeekay - Twitch / YouTube

TapL - Twitch / YouTube

Nihachu - Twitch / YouTube

Team Pink Presents

JackManifoldTV - Twitch / YouTube

Shubble - Twitch / YouTube

Wilbur Soot - Twitch / YouTube

Smajor1995 - Twitch / YouTube

Nearly all the participants in the event are content creators or streamers. The last Minecraft Championship 19 was won by Ph1LzA, Sneegsnag, TommyInnit, and Sapnap. With this, Sapnap clinched his 5th victory in the tournament's lifetime.

