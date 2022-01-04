List of streamers who took part in the last Minecraft Championship (January 2022)

The Minecraft Championship ended 2021 with their 19th tournament on December 12. Thousands of fans expressed their excitement and cheered for their favorite teams. As always, there were many Minecraft streamers who were present in the tournament.
The Minecraft Championship is a popular tournament where 40 top Minecraft players are divided into 10 teams and they compete with each other in various custom coded mini-games. The last Minecraft Championship was no different, where all the famous Minecraft content creators and players took part.
The concept of Minecraft Championships came from Noxcrew and Smajor1995. These two Minecraft players thought of making a fun filled Minecraft tournament with no prize money so that players can simply enjoy the event. Smajor1995 himself plays in the tournament amongst other players.
All the Minecraft streamers who took part in the last Minecraft Championship
Fans from all around the world watch the event from various angles and perspectives as many of the team members are Minecraft streamers themselves. The tournament hosts over 40 top Minecraft players, most of whom are full-time content creators and streamers. Here is a list of streamers who took part in the Minecraft Championship:
Team Red Reindeers
- Krinios - Twitch / YouTube
- GeorgeNotFound - Twitch / YouTube
- Punz - Twitch / YouTube
- Eret - Twitch / YouTube
Team Ginger Breadmen
Team Yellow Yetis
- Quig - Twitch / YouTube
- CaptainSparklez - Twitch / YouTube
- KaraCorvus - Twitch / YouTube
- Michaelmcchill - Twitch / YouTube
Team Mint Mistletoes
- InTheLittleWood - Twitch / YouTube
- Smallishbeans - Twitch / YouTube
- FalseSymmetry - Twitch / YouTube
- Rendog - Twitch / YouTube
Team Emerald Elves
- Dream - Twitch / YouTube
- Tubbo - Twitch / YouTube
- Ranboo - Twitch / YouTube
- Slimecicle - Twitch / YouTube
Team Teal Turkeys
- Ph1LzA - Twitch / YouTube
- Sneegsnag - Twitch / YouTube
- TommyInnit - Twitch / YouTube
- Sapnap - Twitch / YouTube
Team Cerulean Candy Canes
- Awesomedude - Twitch / YouTube
- vGumiho - Twitch / YouTube
- Fruitberries - Twitch / YouTube
- Ryguyrocky - Twitch / YouTube
Team Sapphire Santas
- JamesTurner - Twitch
- DrGluon - Twitch / YouTube
- Vixella - Twitch / YouTube
- KryticZeus - Twitch / YouTube
Team Purple Penguins
- Wisp - Twitch / YouTube
- Seapeekay - Twitch / YouTube
- TapL - Twitch / YouTube
- Nihachu - Twitch / YouTube
Team Pink Presents
- JackManifoldTV - Twitch / YouTube
- Shubble - Twitch / YouTube
- Wilbur Soot - Twitch / YouTube
- Smajor1995 - Twitch / YouTube
Nearly all the participants in the event are content creators or streamers. The last Minecraft Championship 19 was won by Ph1LzA, Sneegsnag, TommyInnit, and Sapnap. With this, Sapnap clinched his 5th victory in the tournament's lifetime.