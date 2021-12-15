"I'm home": Fans react as Minecraft streamer Tubbo returns to the UK

Popular Minecraft YouTuber and streamer Toby "Tubbo" Smith tweeted out a picture yesterday that showed the inside of an airport and the words "UK border" at customs, which indicated that he had arrived back in the UK. In the tweet, he expressed his enthusiasm at returning to his home country.

The 17-year-old Minecraft YouTuber was in the US for around a month, where he participated in many different events, met up with other content creators, and streamed Minecraft content as well.

Fans rejoice as Minecraft streamer Tubbo arrives back in the UK

Around a month ago, Tubbo put an end to the rumors surrounding a potential trip to the United States, and posted a tweet saying that he "kept his promise" about visiting the US. The tweet was well received and both fans and streamers responded to the announcement:

However, Tubbo's close friend and popular Minecraft streamer Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons tweeted about being upset at the former's departure and had wanted him to come back as soon as possible, refusing to watch his streams while he was in the US.

Tubbo's fans in the UK were glad to see him come back after a significant period of time. Apart from his fans, many Minecraft streamers and YouTubers also tweeted out in response to Tubbo's tweet, acknowledging his return. TommyInnit finally got his wish today, and responded with the following:

Tubbo's fans in the US, however, were sad to see him leave. Many commented that the Minecraft streamer group or "gang" in the US would now be incomplete without Tubbo. People were especially appreciative and enthusiastic about all the collaborations and meet ups between Minecraft streamer Ranboo and Tubbo.

Whilst in the US, Tubbo participated in an event hosted by the company CashApp in Los Angeles. Along with popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers like Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, Rajjpatel “AustinShow”, Ranboo, Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond, and Ericka "Boze" Bozeman, Tubbo was involved for a Q&A session and a $125,000 giveaway stream in collaboration with CashApp.

Additionally, Tubbo hosted a charity live stream on November 23 to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He was joined by a plethora of other content creators like Quackity, 5up, Eret, CaptainSparklez, Ranboo, and others. The live stream ended up raising over $144,000, and Tubbo thanked all the donors and his fans for the support.

Edited by Siddharth Satish