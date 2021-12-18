5 best Minecraft Championship (MCC) players of 2021

The last Minecraft Championship (MCC) of the year was held on December 12, completing Season 2 of the event. Looking back, there have been some spectacular Minecraft Championship moments in 2021, with great battles amongst teams and brilliant displays of skill by players.

The Minecraft Championship is an event where 40 top players are divided into 10 teams and play multiple custom coded minigames. They compete with each other and the team with the most coins wins the tournament.

Top 5 players in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 2021

5) PeteZahHutt

PeteZahHutt in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

PeteZahHutt is one of the strongest players in the tournament. Although he only won one tournament this year, he is still considered one of the best players. He won in the Minecraft Championship 17 this year with Grian, SB737, and FalseSymmetry. He has won four Minecraft Championships in total.

4) HBomb94

HBomb94 in Minecraft (Image via Twitter/HBomb94)

Another well-known player, HBomb94, is also a strong contender in the tournament. He won the Minecraft Championship 14 in 2021 with Smajor1995, Solidarity Gaming and Wisp. He is one of the top players in the MCC Hall-of-Fame. He has won four tournaments so far.

3) Smajor1995

Smajor1995 in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Smajor1995 is one of the co-creators of the Minecraft Championship events who also takes part in the tournament. He won the Minecraft Championship 14 and 18 in 2021. In total, he has won four tournaments so far.

2) Sapnap

Sapnap in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Sapnap is arguably the most dangerous and strongest player of all the Minecraft Championships. He won Minecraft Championship 15, 19 and All-Stars in 2021. His combat skills are one of the best in the community. In total, Sapnap has won five tournaments up until now. He will be given a special MCC coin for winning so many over the last two years.

1) Dream

Dream in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Dream was the strongest contender at the Minecraft Championships in 2021. He is a highly skilled player who has won five tournaments in total. In 2021, he won the Minecraft Championship 15, 16 and All-Stars. He will also receive a special MCC coin acknowledging all his victories.

Edited by Siddharth Satish