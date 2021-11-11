"Heartbroken utterly destroyed" - Minecraft streamer Ranboo reacts to MCC All-Stars games announcement

Ranboo is a well-known personality in Minecraft's content creation community. He is one of the quickest rising stars on the internet with millions of followers and subscribers. Recently, he angrily tweeted about the final maps which will be played in the upcoming Minecraft Championship All-Stars.

He has competed in two Minecraft Championships as of yet, but won't be a part of the upcoming Minecraft Championship All-Stars. He saw the tweet from the MC Championship for the event's final maps, and was angry at survival games not being one of them.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @MCChampionship_ Heartbroken utterly destroyed how could this happen @MCChampionship_ Heartbroken utterly destroyed how could this happen

Minecraft streamer Ranboo angrily reacts to the final maps decided for MCC All-Stars

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @MCChampionship_ OH SO NOW ITS A GOOD TIME TO REMOVE SURVIVAL GAMES WHAT HAPPENED??? HMMMM???? @MCChampionship_ OH SO NOW ITS A GOOD TIME TO REMOVE SURVIVAL GAMES WHAT HAPPENED??? HMMMM????

Since MCC All-Stars will host amongst the best content creators, it was expected that the games would reflect their caliber. As such, it was likely that survival games would be a key part, since those are some of the important deciding factors in any competition.

Ranboo, who is not in the upcoming tournament, got angry as he doesn't like survival games. When he wasn't in the tournament, the organizers removed the map as well.

Ranboo continued to express his anger about the map choices by the tournament organizers.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff



Still hate it though. @MCChampionship_ I would like to apologize for my last tweets I was blinded by rage and am in a better space now.Still hate it though. @MCChampionship_ I would like to apologize for my last tweets I was blinded by rage and am in a better space now.Still hate it though.

He then calmed down and apologized for his previous rage tweets, but stated that he still hated the decision.

Reactions from other Minecraft streamers and fans on Ranboo's tweets

Ranboo won the Survival Games map in the previous Minecraft Championship. Unfortunately, his team came third in the tournament. But he still showed anger towards it not being included in the upcoming map pool.

Many of Ranboo's fans were pretty confused by the rage shown by the Minecraft streamer. Other known Minecraft streamers also replied to Ranboo's tweets.

Antfrost @NotAntfrost @Ranboosaysstuff @MCChampionship_ Ranboo it’ll get added back just to spite us next time we’re in 😔 @Ranboosaysstuff @MCChampionship_ Ranboo it’ll get added back just to spite us next time we’re in 😔

Antfrost, a famous Minecraft streamer, joined in with Ranboo's hatred for Survival Games. He sadly replied that the tournament organizers will add the map again whenever they're participating.

Sneegsnag, another well-known Minecraft streamer, sarcastically replied that everything is okay. He teamed up with Ranboo in the last Minecraft Championship, where they won the Survival Games.

Benchtrio Updates!✈️ @benchtwtupdate @Ranboosaysstuff @MCChampionship_ just for ranboo pls keep survival games removed it makes him sad @Ranboosaysstuff @MCChampionship_ just for ranboo pls keep survival games removed it makes him sad

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Many of the fans also replied humorously to Ranboo's tweets. Their reactions have certainly given a funny spin to the entire debacle.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan