Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars livestream details: Time, channel, platform, and more

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars is entirely separate from the main MCC series. It is the fourth special themed MCC event ever to be held.
For those unaware, the MCC is an event held every month where Minecraft content creators compete against each other.
However, this time around, as MCC All-Stars is a special event, only players who have won at least one previous MCC tournament can take part. The organizers have also revealed information regarding all the participating teams, event timings, and platforms.
Everything to know about Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars
Event date and timings
The Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars will take place on November 13. The event will start at 8 pm GMT, and viewers can expect it to be at least two hours long.
Converted timings for a few other time zones are:
- 3 pm Eastern Time.
- 1.30 am SUNDAY Indian Standard Time.
- Noon Pacific Time.
- 9 pm British Standard Time.
- 3 pm Central Standard Time.
Where to watch
The admins of the event will stream the whole event on Nowcrew's Twitch channel. Most streamers participating in the event will likely be streaming the event from their perspective on their Twitch channels.
Here's the link to Nowcrew's Twitch.
List of participants
Forty streamers who have won the MCC at least once will participate in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars. Ten teams have been formed, and here's the list of all the sides and participants:
Team Red Rabbits
- Sapnap
- BadBoyHalo
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
Team Orange Ocelots
- Wisp
- Solidarity
- Smallishbeans
- fWhip
Team Yellow Yaks
- Quig
- Shubble
- Seapeekay
- Smajor
Team Lime Llamas
- Illumina
- SB737
- Sylvee
- F1NN5TER
Team Green Geckos
- Cubfan
- Ryguyrocky
- PeteZahHutt
- Grian
Team Cyan Coyotes
- Punz
- jojosolos
- Captain Puffy
- Blushi
Team Aqua Axolotls
- Krinios
- Eret
- Bitzel
- MiniMuka
Team Blue Bats
- Fruitberries
- Falsesymmetry
- ReNDoG
- HBomb94
Team Purple Pandas
- Krtzyy
- KaraCorvus
- Michaelmcchill
- Burren
Team Pink Parrots
- TommyInnit
- Ph1LzA
- Wilbur Soot
- Tubbo
ALSO READArticle Continues below
As only winners will be participating this time, fans expect it to be the most competitive Minecraft Championship of all time.