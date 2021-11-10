×
Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars livestream details: Time, channel, platform, and more

The official poster for the Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars (Image via MCChampionship/Twitter)
Rohan Jaiswal
ANALYST
Modified Nov 10, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Feature

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars is entirely separate from the main MCC series. It is the fourth special themed MCC event ever to be held.

For those unaware, the MCC is an event held every month where Minecraft content creators compete against each other.

However, this time around, as MCC All-Stars is a special event, only players who have won at least one previous MCC tournament can take part. The organizers have also revealed information regarding all the participating teams, event timings, and platforms.

Everything to know about Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars

Event date and timings

👑 MCC All-Stars takes place on November 13th 👑Every player has won at least one event! You'll meet the teams later this week 🔥 https://t.co/B0NA96VavD

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars will take place on November 13. The event will start at 8 pm GMT, and viewers can expect it to be at least two hours long.

Converted timings for a few other time zones are:

  • 3 pm Eastern Time.
  • 1.30 am SUNDAY Indian Standard Time.
  • Noon Pacific Time.
  • 9 pm British Standard Time.
  • 3 pm Central Standard Time.

Where to watch

The admins of the event will stream the whole event on Nowcrew's Twitch channel. Most streamers participating in the event will likely be streaming the event from their perspective on their Twitch channels.

Here's the link to Nowcrew's Twitch.

List of participants

👑 Announcing team Pink Parrots 👑@Ph1LzA @TubboLive @tommyinnit @WilburSootWatch them in MCC All-Stars on Saturday November 13th at 8pm GMT! https://t.co/CKWTT5dhbU

Forty streamers who have won the MCC at least once will participate in the Minecraft Championship (MCC) All-Stars. Ten teams have been formed, and here's the list of all the sides and participants:

Team Red Rabbits

  • Sapnap
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Dream
  • GeorgeNotFound

Team Orange Ocelots

  • Wisp
  • Solidarity
  • Smallishbeans
  • fWhip

Team Yellow Yaks

  • Quig
  • Shubble
  • Seapeekay
  • Smajor

Team Lime Llamas

  • Illumina
  • SB737
  • Sylvee
  • F1NN5TER

Team Green Geckos

  • Cubfan
  • Ryguyrocky
  • PeteZahHutt
  • Grian

Team Cyan Coyotes

  • Punz
  • jojosolos
  • Captain Puffy
  • Blushi

Team Aqua Axolotls

  • Krinios
  • Eret
  • Bitzel
  • MiniMuka

Team Blue Bats

  • Fruitberries
  • Falsesymmetry
  • ReNDoG
  • HBomb94

Team Purple Pandas

  • Krtzyy
  • KaraCorvus
  • Michaelmcchill
  • Burren

Team Pink Parrots

  • TommyInnit
  • Ph1LzA
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Tubbo

As only winners will be participating this time, fans expect it to be the most competitive Minecraft Championship of all time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
