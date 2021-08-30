5 best Minecraft streamers to follow for SMP

Twitch Minecraft livestreams are extremely popular places for Minecraft players to enjoy their favorite Survival Multiplayer servers (SMP). In these streams, players will often learn new Minecraft tricks and tips while simultaneously being entertained by various streamer personalities.

Many SMP streamers play together, which allows the viewer to pick their favorite streamer and watch their point of view.

Listed below are five of the most entertaining Minecraft streamers on Twitch. Players can watch all five and see which personality they enjoy the most.

Top 5 Minecraft streamers who play in SMP servers

5) Iskall85

Iskall is on the right (Image via Twitter)

Iskall85 is a decently popular Minecraft streamer who plays on the Vault Hunters SMP server. This SMP server is modded, which allows for some interesting and new gameplay. The Vault dimension is present in this server, which is a unique dimension that contains new mobs and bosses.

Iskall85's Twitch channel can be found here.

4) Tommyinnit

Quite the personality (Image via minecraftweb)

Tommyinnit is one of the most well-known Minecraft streamers on Twitch. Tommy plays on the legendary DreamSMP server with many of the other Minecraft greats. The DreamSMP is the most popular SMP server, however it is whitelisted for only the most talented Minecraft players.

Tommyinnit's Twitch channel can be found here.

3) Quackity

Personality picture (Image via Quackity)

Quackity is another extremely popular Minecraft streamer. Receiving millions of views per Twitch stream in a short period of time, Quackity has quickly cemented his legacy in the Twitch world. Quackity also plays on the DreamSMP server, acting as another interesting and skilled personality on this SMP server.

A link to Quackity's stream can be found here.

2) Ranboolive

The faceless man (Image via minecraftweb)

Ranboolive is one of the most mysterious streamers on the DreamSMP server. Ranboo has never revealed his face, and adds to the DreamSMP lore with his mysterious enderman powers. Many Minecraft players are waiting for the day that Ranboo finally does a face reveal.

A link to Ranboolive's stream can be found here.

1) GeorgeNotFound

Interesting hair day (Image via GeorgeNotFound)

GeorgeNotFound has become quite the titan on Twitch and YouTube, acquiring millions of viewers for each stream. With his impeccable hair and entertaining personality, GeorgeNotFound is a fan favorite on the DreamSMP server.

A link to GeorgeNotFound's Twitch stream can be found here.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

