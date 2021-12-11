Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19 livestream details: Time, channel, platform, and more

The time for the next Minecraft Championship event has finally arrived. Today, Noxcrew will be hosting the nineteenth iteration of the MC Championships. It is the first tournament held after the non-canon event All-Stars, which featured winners of previous MCCs.

Minecraft Championship is a recurring monthly event featuring many of the biggest names in Minecraft YouTube and Twitch community. It is the only time of the month where the biggest content creators compete against each other.

Noxcrew creates ten teams of four members who go through various challenges and mini-games to decide the tournament's winner. MCC 19 is a festive-themed event for Christmas.

Minecraft Championship 19: Everything you need to know

Timings

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ We'll be back in the Decision Dome on Saturday 11th December 👑



Teams will be announced this weekend ✌️ We'll be back in the Decision Dome on Saturday 11th December 👑Teams will be announced this weekend ✌️ https://t.co/h7Fat3rntc

Minecraft Championship 19 is going to take place on December 11, 2021. As it is the last event of the year 2021, Noxcrew decided to make the event memorable by making it festive-themed.

With popular content creators like Dream, TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound, and more participating in the event, viewership comes from all corners of the world. Here are the timings for the different timezones:

8:00 PM GMT

3:00 PM EST

12:00 PM PST

2:00 PM CST

1:30 AM IST

Teams

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



will be stepping in for HBomb on team Cerulean Candy Canes this Saturday 👑 🚨 Team update! 🚨 @froubery will be stepping in for HBomb on team Cerulean Candy Canes this Saturday 👑 🚨 Team update! 🚨@froubery will be stepping in for HBomb on team Cerulean Candy Canes this Saturday 👑 https://t.co/g6xkpNCMtG

Noxcrew announces all the teams a couple of weeks before the tournaments. Here are the teams and their members who will be participating in MCC 19:

Team Red Reindeer:

Krinios

GeorgeNotFound

Eret

Punz

Team Ginger Breadmen:

Grian

Solidarity

PeteZahHutt

GeminiTay

Team Yellow Yetis:

Quig

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Team Mint Mistletoes:

InTheLittleWood

Smallishbeans

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

Team Emerald Elves:

Dream

Tubbo

Ranboo

Slimecicle

Team Teal Turkeys:

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Sneegsnag

Sapnap

Team Cerulean Candy Canes:

awesamdude

vGumiho

Fruitberries

Ryguyrocky

Team Sapphire Santas:

James Turner

DrGluon

Vixella

Zeuz

Team Purple Penguins:

Wisp

Seapeekay

TapL

Nihachu

Team Pink Presents:

Jack Manifold

Shubble

Wilbur Soot

Smajor

Many streamers will be live streaming the event in a festive Christmas avatar based on their team names. Fans should not miss this fantastic opportunity.

Where to watch MCC 19?

Almost all MCC 19 participants are active streamers who regularly stream on Twitch. They will stream the Minecraft Championship 19 on their Twitch channels.

Also Read Article Continues below

Noxcrew admins will also be streaming the entire event on their official Twitch channel. Fans can watch the admin stream to watch MCC 19 from a spectator's point of view.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar