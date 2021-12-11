×
Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19 livestream details: Time, channel, platform, and more

Minecraft Championship 19 (Image via Noxcrew)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 11, 2021 09:27 PM IST
The time for the next Minecraft Championship event has finally arrived. Today, Noxcrew will be hosting the nineteenth iteration of the MC Championships. It is the first tournament held after the non-canon event All-Stars, which featured winners of previous MCCs.

Minecraft Championship is a recurring monthly event featuring many of the biggest names in Minecraft YouTube and Twitch community. It is the only time of the month where the biggest content creators compete against each other.

Noxcrew creates ten teams of four members who go through various challenges and mini-games to decide the tournament's winner. MCC 19 is a festive-themed event for Christmas.

Minecraft Championship 19: Everything you need to know

Timings

We'll be back in the Decision Dome on Saturday 11th December 👑Teams will be announced this weekend ✌️ https://t.co/h7Fat3rntc

Minecraft Championship 19 is going to take place on December 11, 2021. As it is the last event of the year 2021, Noxcrew decided to make the event memorable by making it festive-themed.

With popular content creators like Dream, TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound, and more participating in the event, viewership comes from all corners of the world. Here are the timings for the different timezones:

  • 8:00 PM GMT
  • 3:00 PM EST
  • 12:00 PM PST
  • 2:00 PM CST
  • 1:30 AM IST

Teams

🚨 Team update! 🚨@froubery will be stepping in for HBomb on team Cerulean Candy Canes this Saturday 👑 https://t.co/g6xkpNCMtG

Noxcrew announces all the teams a couple of weeks before the tournaments. Here are the teams and their members who will be participating in MCC 19:

Team Red Reindeer:

  • Krinios
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Eret
  • Punz

Team Ginger Breadmen:

  • Grian
  • Solidarity
  • PeteZahHutt
  • GeminiTay

Team Yellow Yetis:

  • Quig
  • CaptainSparklez
  • KaraCorvus
  • Michaelmcchill

Team Mint Mistletoes:

  • InTheLittleWood
  • Smallishbeans
  • FalseSymmetry
  • Rendog

Team Emerald Elves:

  • Dream
  • Tubbo
  • Ranboo
  • Slimecicle

Team Teal Turkeys:

  • Ph1LzA
  • TommyInnit
  • Sneegsnag
  • Sapnap

Team Cerulean Candy Canes:

  • awesamdude
  • vGumiho
  • Fruitberries
  • Ryguyrocky

Team Sapphire Santas:

  • James Turner
  • DrGluon
  • Vixella
  • Zeuz

Team Purple Penguins:

  • Wisp
  • Seapeekay
  • TapL
  • Nihachu

Team Pink Presents:

  • Jack Manifold
  • Shubble
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Smajor

Many streamers will be live streaming the event in a festive Christmas avatar based on their team names. Fans should not miss this fantastic opportunity.

Where to watch MCC 19?

Almost all MCC 19 participants are active streamers who regularly stream on Twitch. They will stream the Minecraft Championship 19 on their Twitch channels.

Noxcrew admins will also be streaming the entire event on their official Twitch channel. Fans can watch the admin stream to watch MCC 19 from a spectator's point of view.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
