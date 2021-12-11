How to watch Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19 today

Minecraft Championship (MCC) is back for the last time this year with their 19th tournament, ending their Season 2. The tournament will be held today, December 11. This time, the whole event will have a festive touch to it, from snow-clad waiting areas to unique team names and Christmas-themed minigames.

The Minecraft Championship is an event in which 10 teams of popular Minecraft content creators play various minigames with each other, with the team having the most coins at the end winning the tournament.

The best part about the tournament is that there is no prize money, making the event fun and light for the contestants. Famous Minecraft streamers like Dream, Ranboo, and TommyInnit usually take part in the entertaining tournament.

Minecraft Championship 19: Where to watch the tournament today

Many fans are excited to see the Minecraft Championship 19 today. This MCC marks the Season 2 finale, ending yet another year for the popular tournament. Forty well-known Minecraft content creators and streamers will be competing against each other in the tournament and fans are surely very excited.

Where to watch Minecraft Championship 19 today

Fans from all over the world can watch the Minecraft Championship through their favorite streamers on Twitch or YouTube. Most Minecraft streamers will also be streaming the tournament live on their own individual channels, allowing fans to follow various teams at once.

When to watch Minecraft Championship 19

The Minecraft Championship 19 will commence on December 11 at 8.00 pm GMT. However, many streamers may start their streams well before the actual tournament. Viewers can calculate the time according to their time zones and prepare for the start of the highly anticipated tournament.

The Minecraft Championship is an event run by Noxcrew and Smajor. The tournament has a variety of custom coded minigames that the creators choose to play in each MCC. After eight games are played between 10 teams, the top two teams have a finale to decide the winner. For this MCC, the creators have opted to go for a Christmas theme for the entire server as well as all the minigames.

