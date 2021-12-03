Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19: Date, time, and all competing teams

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19 was recently revealed to be taking place in just a little over a week, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The nineteenth part of the event is meant to be a holiday-themed rendition, complete with festive team names and jolly new minigame maps of the regular Minecraft Championships.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are held and coordinated through the Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The latter is notorious for assigning competitors to each of the ten four-player teams. The task of team creation may be a lot to carry for only one person, but he's never failed to present eager audiences with well thought out, balanced, and enjoyable teams to watch during each Minecraft Championship.

The event itself comprises ten teams of four competitors, each competing in a series of eight (or nine, as of recent renditions of the event) randomly selected minigames that test a variety of skills, including parkour player-versus-player combat, within Minecraft.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 19?

On November 27, 2021 — The first half of the ten total teams set to compete in the upcoming holiday-themed event were announced. This included the reveal of each of the four competitors on the red, orange, yellow, lime, and green teams.

As usual, the five remaining teams were revealed the following day, on November 28, 2021. This included each of the four members of the cyan, aqua, blue, purple, and pink teams.

The team names for this event have been altered to fit the festive theming of the championship for December. These altered name changes are not permanent, much like the spooky fall-themed team names used in Minecraft Championship 18.

Here is a full list of the teams competing in Minecraft Championship 19:

Team Red Reindeer:

Krinios

GeorgeNotFound

Eret

Punz

Team Ginger Breadmen:

Grian

Solidarity

PeteZahHutt

GeminiTay

Team Yellow Yetis:

Quig

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

Team Mint Mistletoes:

InTheLittleWood

Smallishbeans

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

Team Emerald Elves:

Dream

Tubbo

Ranboo

Slimecicle

Team Teal Turkeys:

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Sneegsnag

Sapnap

Team Cerulean Candy Canes:

awesamdude

vGumiho

HBomb94

Ryguyrocky

Team Sapphire Santas:

James Turner

DrGluon

Vixella

Zeuz

Team Purple Penguins:

Wisp

Seapeekay

TapL

Nihachu

Team Pink Presents:

Jack Manifold

Shubble

Wilbur Soot

Smajor

When is Minecraft Championship 19?

Minecraft Championship 19 is set to take place on Saturday December 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM GMT. For other timezones, this would be 9:00 PM BST, 4:00 PM EST, 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, and 1:30 AM IST.

This event will surely be one that viewers don't want to miss out on. Not only will it be a merry and festive holiday-themed tournament that will put viewers in the mood for the holidays, but the event will also mark the championship debut of Charlie "Slimecicle" Dalgleish.

It's recommended that readers who want consistent updates on the championship should follow all updates posted on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

