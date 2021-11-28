Top 5 streamers with the most coins in the Minecraft Championships (MCC)

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are ruled on a coin-collecting system; with competitors gathering as many coins as they can to place higher on the leaderboards, both individually and in their teams of four.

These coins don't carry over from event to event, so as not to put past victors at an advantage, but a total amount of coins collected between individual competitors is kept in the background. Surprisingly, although participants may do well on the team and individual leaderboards, that doesn't correlate to the amount of coins collected throughout all the events each individual competitor has been in.

The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major are the two catalysts for the consistent success of the Minecraft Championships. Both parties are in charge of putting together teams, as well as coding and designing each intricate and elaborate minigame map for the Minecraft Championships.

The event is comprised of forty total competitors, with ten teams of four players being created and assigned long before the day of the championship. These chronologically rainbow-colored teams will compete in eight (or nine, as of recent renditions of the event) minigames chosen randomly by the participants.

These eight (or nine) minigames are where competitors will collect coins for their team, as well as individually, throughout the Minecraft Championships.

5 of the best streamers that have collected the most coins in the Minecraft Championships

5) HBomb94

Liam "HBomb94" Heneghan has been a participant in the event since the very first Minecraft Championship. He's participated somewhat consistently since; he's been on winning teams four times, but has yet to place first on the individual leaderboards.

The total amount of coins that the competitor has collected since his debut in the event lands at a whopping 42,285.

4) CaptainSparklez

Jordan "CaptainSparklez" Maron is notorious for his "third place curse" when it comes to the Minecraft Championships. His team has always gotten consistently close to winning, but always ends up third on the final leaderboards. Because of this, he's never actually won a single Minecraft Championship.

That said, his consistent participation since the first event has stacked up his total amount of collected coins amounting to 42,751.

3) Smajor

Scott "Smajor" Major is notoriously known for being the event coordinator for the Minecraft Championships. He creates all the incredible, well-formed teams that compete in the event every month.

His involvement in the coordination of the event doesn't give him a natural advantage, rather his value in coins comes from his consistent participation in the event since the very first Minecraft Championship. That said, his team has won the tournament four times.

Scott has collected a huge amount of coins participating in all these events, putting his coin total at 43,596

2) PeteZahHutt

Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clement has been a consistent competitor in the event since the first Minecraft Championship. He's participated in every single event, aside from special non-canon events, and ended up scoring within the top five consistently, until Minecraft Championship 12.

This titan of a competitor has stacked up several coins in his career throughout the event, collecting a grand total of 52,699.

1) Quig

Quig is another competitor that has been participating in championships since the very first Minecraft Championship. He's competed in nearly every single event since its debut, excluding some of the special non-canon events. Quig has also won the tournament twice.

His talent within the event is evident, and it reflects on the total amount of coins he's collected. Quig, in total, has a whopping 53,465 coins.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider