Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19?

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 — Minecraft Championship 19 ended with an explosive victory for Team Teal Turkeys (consisting of Ph1LzA, Sneegsnag, Sapnap, and TommyInnit).
Minecraft Championship 19 had been designed as a festive, holiday-themed tournament that would celebrate the month of December. This theme was complete with festive team names, as well as a winter wonderland of brand new hub and minigame maps.
Team Teal Turkeys claim their win at the end of Minecraft Championship 19
Minecraft Championship 19 concluded with an overwhelming victory from an unexpected group of skilled content creators, Team Teal Turkeys (TommyInnit, Ph1LzA, Sneegsnag, and Sapnap). The diligent team of four claimed their win in the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.
Team Teal Turkeys made quick work of sweeping their opposing competitor, Team Cerulean Candy Canes. It was a blinding final match that left viewers celebrating the end of Minecraft Championship 19.
Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 19:
1st: Team Teal Turkeys (22288)
- Ph1LzA
- TommyInnit
- Sneegsnag
- Sapnap
2nd: Team Cerulean Candy Canes (22243)
- awesamdude
- vGumiho
- HBomb94
- Ryguyrocky
3rd: Team Red Reindeer (19989)
- Krinios
- GeorgeNotFound
- Eret
- Punz
4th: Team Emerald Elves (19453)
- Dream
- Tubbo
- Ranboo
- Slimecicle
5th: Team Ginger Breadmen (15869)
- Grian
- Solidarity
- PeteZahHutt
- GeminiTay
6th: Team Purple Penguins (15514)
- Wisp
- Seapeekay
- TapL
- Nihachu
7th: Team Pink Presents (12910)
- Jack Manifold
- Shubble
- Wilbur Soot
- Smajor
8th: Team Yellow Yetis (12281)
- Quig
- CaptainSparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Michaelmcchill
9th: Team Mint Mistletoes (10352)
- InTheLittleWood
- Smallishbeans
- FalseSymmetry
- Rendog
10th: Team Sapphire Santas (4062)
- James Turner
- DrGluon
- Vixella
- Zeuz
Fruitberries crowned the individual victor of Minecraft Championship 19
Minecraft Championships also crown an individual victor who goes above and beyond everyone else throughout the event. This award is based on how many coins all the competitors collect individually throughout the Minecraft Championship.
Josh "fruitberries", a member of the second-placing Team Cerulean Candy Canes, was crowned the individual victor of Minecraft Championship 19. His individual coin count was the highest, scoring over a hundred more coins than the runner-up, Nick "Sapnap".
Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 19:
1st: fruitberries (3464)
2nd: Sapnap (3353)
3rd: Punz (3029)
4th: Ranboo (2856)
5th: TommyInnit (2829)
6th: Ph1LzA (2706)
7th: Dream (2640)
8th: GeorgeNotFound (2590)
9th: PeteZahHutt (2475)
10th: Krinios (2381)
11th: Tubbo (2373)
12th: awesamdude (2294)
13th: Quig (2286)
14th: Sneegsnag (2281)
15th: vGumiho (2280)
16th: Seapeekay (2246)
17th: Grian (2222)
18th: Ryguyrocky (2193)
19th: Wisp (2176)
20th: TapL (2087)
21st: SolidarityGaming (2076)
22nd: Slimecicle (1989)
23rd: Eret (1987)
24th: Smajor (1870)
25th: JackManifoldTV (1708)
26th: Wilbur Soot (1652)
27th: Smallishbeans (1643)
28th: Shubble (1600)
29th: InTheLittleWood (1576)
30th: GeminiTay (1526)
31st: CaptainSparklez (1442)
32nd: KaraCorvus (1391)
33rd: Michaelmcchill (1242)
34th: Nihachu (1208)
35th: Rendog (1139)
36th: falsesymmetry (1067)
37th: Vixella (594)
38th: KryticZeuZ (588)
39th: DrGluon (451)
40th: James Turner (358)
The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of tournaments coordinated each month through the combined hard work and effort between Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event is made up of ten teams containing four participants who will compete in eight (or nine, as of certain renditions of the event) minigames designed to test various skills and teamwork within Minecraft.