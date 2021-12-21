×
Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19?

Minecraft Championship 19 concluded with an astounding victory from Team Teal Turkeys (Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
ANALYST
Modified Dec 21, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Feature

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 — Minecraft Championship 19 ended with an explosive victory for Team Teal Turkeys (consisting of Ph1LzA, Sneegsnag, Sapnap, and TommyInnit).

We're getting a little festive for MCC 19 ☃️ https://t.co/dN7WpvQ8FU

Minecraft Championship 19 had been designed as a festive, holiday-themed tournament that would celebrate the month of December. This theme was complete with festive team names, as well as a winter wonderland of brand new hub and minigame maps.

Team Teal Turkeys claim their win at the end of Minecraft Championship 19

Minecraft Championship 19 concluded with an overwhelming victory from an unexpected group of skilled content creators, Team Teal Turkeys (TommyInnit, Ph1LzA, Sneegsnag, and Sapnap). The diligent team of four claimed their win in the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.

👑 Our MCC 19 winners are the TEAL TURKEYS 👑@Ph1LzA @Sneegsnag @tommyinnit @sapnap That brings Sapnap up to 4 wins! 🪙 https://t.co/5oEZGT4WdP

Team Teal Turkeys made quick work of sweeping their opposing competitor, Team Cerulean Candy Canes. It was a blinding final match that left viewers celebrating the end of Minecraft Championship 19.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 19:

1st: Team Teal Turkeys (22288)

  • Ph1LzA
  • TommyInnit
  • Sneegsnag
  • Sapnap

2nd: Team Cerulean Candy Canes (22243)

  • awesamdude
  • vGumiho
  • HBomb94
  • Ryguyrocky

3rd: Team Red Reindeer (19989)

  • Krinios
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Eret
  • Punz

4th: Team Emerald Elves (19453)

  • Dream
  • Tubbo
  • Ranboo
  • Slimecicle

5th: Team Ginger Breadmen (15869)

  • Grian
  • Solidarity
  • PeteZahHutt
  • GeminiTay

6th: Team Purple Penguins (15514)

  • Wisp
  • Seapeekay
  • TapL
  • Nihachu

7th: Team Pink Presents (12910)

  • Jack Manifold
  • Shubble
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Smajor

8th: Team Yellow Yetis (12281)

  • Quig
  • CaptainSparklez
  • KaraCorvus
  • Michaelmcchill

9th: Team Mint Mistletoes (10352)

  • InTheLittleWood
  • Smallishbeans
  • FalseSymmetry
  • Rendog

10th: Team Sapphire Santas (4062)

  • James Turner
  • DrGluon
  • Vixella
  • Zeuz

Fruitberries crowned the individual victor of Minecraft Championship 19

Minecraft Championships also crown an individual victor who goes above and beyond everyone else throughout the event. This award is based on how many coins all the competitors collect individually throughout the Minecraft Championship.

Josh "fruitberries", a member of the second-placing Team Cerulean Candy Canes, was crowned the individual victor of Minecraft Championship 19. His individual coin count was the highest, scoring over a hundred more coins than the runner-up, Nick "Sapnap".

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 19:

1st: fruitberries (3464)

2nd: Sapnap (3353)

3rd: Punz (3029)

4th: Ranboo (2856)

5th: TommyInnit (2829)

6th: Ph1LzA (2706)

7th: Dream (2640)

8th: GeorgeNotFound (2590)

9th: PeteZahHutt (2475)

10th: Krinios (2381)

11th: Tubbo (2373)

12th: awesamdude (2294)

13th: Quig (2286)

14th: Sneegsnag (2281)

15th: vGumiho (2280)

16th: Seapeekay (2246)

17th: Grian (2222)

18th: Ryguyrocky (2193)

19th: Wisp (2176)

20th: TapL (2087)

21st: SolidarityGaming (2076)

22nd: Slimecicle (1989)

23rd: Eret (1987)

24th: Smajor (1870)

25th: JackManifoldTV (1708)

26th: Wilbur Soot (1652)

27th: Smallishbeans (1643)

28th: Shubble (1600)

29th: InTheLittleWood (1576)

30th: GeminiTay (1526)

31st: CaptainSparklez (1442)

32nd: KaraCorvus (1391)

33rd: Michaelmcchill (1242)

34th: Nihachu (1208)

35th: Rendog (1139)

36th: falsesymmetry (1067)

37th: Vixella (594)

38th: KryticZeuZ (588)

39th: DrGluon (451)

40th: James Turner (358)

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of tournaments coordinated each month through the combined hard work and effort between Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event is made up of ten teams containing four participants who will compete in eight (or nine, as of certain renditions of the event) minigames designed to test various skills and teamwork within Minecraft.

Edited by R. Elahi
