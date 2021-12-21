Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19?

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 — Minecraft Championship 19 ended with an explosive victory for Team Teal Turkeys (consisting of Ph1LzA, Sneegsnag, Sapnap, and TommyInnit).

Minecraft Championship 19 had been designed as a festive, holiday-themed tournament that would celebrate the month of December. This theme was complete with festive team names, as well as a winter wonderland of brand new hub and minigame maps.

Team Teal Turkeys claim their win at the end of Minecraft Championship 19

Minecraft Championship 19 concluded with an overwhelming victory from an unexpected group of skilled content creators, Team Teal Turkeys (TommyInnit, Ph1LzA, Sneegsnag, and Sapnap). The diligent team of four claimed their win in the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.

Team Teal Turkeys made quick work of sweeping their opposing competitor, Team Cerulean Candy Canes. It was a blinding final match that left viewers celebrating the end of Minecraft Championship 19.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 19:

1st: Team Teal Turkeys (22288)

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Sneegsnag

Sapnap

2nd: Team Cerulean Candy Canes (22243)

awesamdude

vGumiho

HBomb94

Ryguyrocky

3rd: Team Red Reindeer (19989)

Krinios

GeorgeNotFound

Eret

Punz

4th: Team Emerald Elves (19453)

Dream

Tubbo

Ranboo

Slimecicle

5th: Team Ginger Breadmen (15869)

Grian

Solidarity

PeteZahHutt

GeminiTay

6th: Team Purple Penguins (15514)

Wisp

Seapeekay

TapL

Nihachu

7th: Team Pink Presents (12910)

Jack Manifold

Shubble

Wilbur Soot

Smajor

8th: Team Yellow Yetis (12281)

Quig

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

9th: Team Mint Mistletoes (10352)

InTheLittleWood

Smallishbeans

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

10th: Team Sapphire Santas (4062)

James Turner

DrGluon

Vixella

Zeuz

Fruitberries crowned the individual victor of Minecraft Championship 19

Minecraft Championships also crown an individual victor who goes above and beyond everyone else throughout the event. This award is based on how many coins all the competitors collect individually throughout the Minecraft Championship.

Josh "fruitberries", a member of the second-placing Team Cerulean Candy Canes, was crowned the individual victor of Minecraft Championship 19. His individual coin count was the highest, scoring over a hundred more coins than the runner-up, Nick "Sapnap".

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 19:

1st: fruitberries (3464)

2nd: Sapnap (3353)

3rd: Punz (3029)

4th: Ranboo (2856)

5th: TommyInnit (2829)

6th: Ph1LzA (2706)

7th: Dream (2640)

8th: GeorgeNotFound (2590)

9th: PeteZahHutt (2475)

10th: Krinios (2381)

11th: Tubbo (2373)

12th: awesamdude (2294)

13th: Quig (2286)

14th: Sneegsnag (2281)

15th: vGumiho (2280)

16th: Seapeekay (2246)

17th: Grian (2222)

18th: Ryguyrocky (2193)

19th: Wisp (2176)

20th: TapL (2087)

21st: SolidarityGaming (2076)

22nd: Slimecicle (1989)

23rd: Eret (1987)

24th: Smajor (1870)

25th: JackManifoldTV (1708)

26th: Wilbur Soot (1652)

27th: Smallishbeans (1643)

28th: Shubble (1600)

29th: InTheLittleWood (1576)

30th: GeminiTay (1526)

31st: CaptainSparklez (1442)

32nd: KaraCorvus (1391)

33rd: Michaelmcchill (1242)

34th: Nihachu (1208)

35th: Rendog (1139)

36th: falsesymmetry (1067)

37th: Vixella (594)

38th: KryticZeuZ (588)

39th: DrGluon (451)

40th: James Turner (358)

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of tournaments coordinated each month through the combined hard work and effort between Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event is made up of ten teams containing four participants who will compete in eight (or nine, as of certain renditions of the event) minigames designed to test various skills and teamwork within Minecraft.

