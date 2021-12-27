“I can help lmk”: Minecraft streamer Dream’s reply to TommyInnIt’s cheat collab offer has everyone buzzing

Yesterday, popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Clay “Dream” posted a funny tweet that subtly referenced a sore subject for him. The tweet was posted as a response to a tweet by Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons. It received mixed reactions from the streamer’s audience on Twitter, and made for a funny and quirky interaction between the two content creators.

Dream and TommyInnit are long-time friends and fellow content creators who are both active members of Dream’s popular Minecraft streamer server, the Dream SMP. They are two of the most influential Minecraft content creators of all time and frequently collaborate with other Dream SMP members.

Minecraft streamer Dream jokes about volunteering to help TommyInnit make a video about cheating in Minecraft

The tweet that sparked Dream’s comical response came from TommyInnit. Tommy’s tweet was directed towards YouTuber and former engineer Mark Rober, whose YouTube channel has over 20 million subscribers, specializing in videos about science and engineering.

In the tweet, Tommy asked Mark if he wanted to record a video with him. The 17-year-old Minecraft streamer explained that he had an idea for the video as well, but it involved cheating in Minecraft, which might go against Mark’s “moral code”, he joked.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @MarkRober Do you want to make a video together. ive had an idea but it does involve you helping me cheat in Minecraft so it might go against your moral conduct @MarkRober Do you want to make a video together. ive had an idea but it does involve you helping me cheat in Minecraft so it might go against your moral conduct

A few hours later, Dream replied to Tommy’s tweet, commenting:

“i can help lmk”

This was a subtle reference to a well-publicized incident in which Dream accidentally cheated in one of his speedruns.

The cheating “scandal”, as it was termed by many people, involved Dream accidentally leaving a mod enabled during his Minecraft speedrun. The mod increased Dream’s chances of obtaining better items throughout the run, which technically counted as cheating.

Soon after Dream tweeted, Tommy played along and responded to him, saying that he would take him up on his offer. Tommy seemed really cool about it, and laid the conversation to rest by tweeting, "pog ty fam". Additionally, he jokingly called Mark Rober useless, who hadn't responded at that time

Fans of Dream and TommyInnit took to Twitter to react to Dream's response.

ambrose 🐈‍⬛ @dtqklove @dreamwastaken dream the antis are gonna have a field day with this one @dreamwastaken dream the antis are gonna have a field day with this one

One Twitter account posted a meme displaying a classic "I see what you did there" GIF.

Mark replied to the tweet a few hours later with a witty response, saying that he wasn't good at Minecraft but was good at engineering, which made him a really good Minecraft player.

Mark Rober ❤️🌊❤️ @MarkRober @tommyinnit I suck at Minecraft but I’m good at engineering… which means I’m really good at Minecraft. @tommyinnit I suck at Minecraft but I’m good at engineering… which means I’m really good at Minecraft.

The response prompted a bunch of fans to theorize what creations Mark could whip up if he were to start playing Minecraft. While some fans spoke about a collaboration between Mark and popular Minecraft YouTuber Oliver "Mumbo Jumbo" Brotherhood, others provided Mark with some ideas for what he could build within the game.

Reeves @ReevesItself @MarkRober @tommyinnit Mumbo Jumbo and Mark would make a great duo @MarkRober @tommyinnit Mumbo Jumbo and Mark would make a great duo

Roho8PL @a_padden @MarkRober @tommyinnit Make a machine that plays Mincraft for you so ur double good at both. @MarkRober @tommyinnit Make a machine that plays Mincraft for you so ur double good at both.

Tem2go @tem2goofficial @MarkRober @tommyinnit Hey Mark, say im a machine you built so I can get an excuse to fight tommyinnit @MarkRober @tommyinnit Hey Mark, say im a machine you built so I can get an excuse to fight tommyinnit

Both Dream and TommyInnit are prominent members of the Minecraft community, and are loved and adored by the game's fans all over the world. Their frequent collaborations and interactions are wholesome as well as well-received by the fans.

Edited by R. Elahi