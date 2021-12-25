"Very early 2022": Minecraft streamer Dream explains his face reveal plans involving GeorgeNotFound

Popular Minecraft streamer Dream recently made an exciting revelation by announcing his plans for a face reveal sometime soon, involving fellow streamer and friend GeorgeNotFound.

The streamer's identity has been shrouded in mystery for years, and fans have made several attempts to find the man behind the mask. Now, it seems like Dream might do it next year itself.

"Very early 2022, there will be a face reveal. Gotta work out the details"

Dream plans to reveal his face next year after appearing in a GeorgeNotFound vlog

During a recent stream, a fan asked Dream whether he was planning a face reveal, to which he replied in the affirmative.

merry maddie 🎄 @solanaswhoree



: “it’ll be shortly after george gets here” “when george gets here he’ll probably do a vlog type thing, my face won’t be in it but i’ll be in that” “then after like a week or 2 i’ll face reveal” full clip of dream talking about face revealing in 2022 !! #dream : “it’ll be shortly after george gets here” “when george gets here he’ll probably do a vlog type thing, my face won’t be in it but i’ll be in that” “then after like a week or 2 i’ll face reveal” full clip of dream talking about face revealing in 2022 !! #dream: “it’ll be shortly after george gets here” “when george gets here he’ll probably do a vlog type thing, my face won’t be in it but i’ll be in that” “then after like a week or 2 i’ll face reveal” https://t.co/v4OdeRwMeW

He noted that it will only happen when British streamer GeorgeNotFound will arrive in America to meet him.

"It'll just be like shortly after George gets here."

However, Dream teased his fans by saying he might show up in GeorgeNotFound's vlog but not show his face in it.

"Most likely what will happen is George will get here, he will be doing like a vlog type thing, and in his vlog, we'll meet or whatever. I probably won't have my face in that."

While he revealed that there are no concrete plans in place, Dream believes that he will eventually do a face reveal a week or two after the vlog drops.

"After that, within a week or two, I mean, I guess, it's just we gotta work out exactly what's happening. I'm sure we will work it out what exactly the plan is."

Dream fans excited at the prospect of finally seeing his face

After news broke about Dream's announcement, the Minecraft community went into a frenzy on social media. Fans are excited to finally find out who is behind some of the most popular Minecraft videos and moments of all time.

leo @dwtscarrot



SCREAMS #DREAM : it will be very early 2022, there will be a dream face revealSCREAMS #DREAM: it will be very early 2022, there will be a dream face revealSCREAMS

inés @dreamishomo would you cry if you missed dream's face reveal? would you cry if you missed dream's face reveal?

The streamer has trolled fans for years about his impending face reveal, which has made some of them skeptical. However, they are still holding out hope that Dream will finally end their misery by showing them what they have always wanted.

jai % @gnfthecumster dream will take off his mask to face reveal and this is what we'll see dream will take off his mask to face reveal and this is what we'll see https://t.co/QQinNA9OXs

In the end, it seems like the countdown has begun for fans and they can't wait to see when Dream will show up on George's vlog and finally reveal his face next year.

Edited by Saman