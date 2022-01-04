"I know what he's singing": Minecraft streamers TommyInnit and Tubbo hilariously sing 'Let it Go'

Recently, Minecraft streamers TommyInnit and Tubbo played together on a private server and hilariously sang 'Let it Go' by Idina Menzel. Many of them thoroughly enjoyed themselves and laughed as their favorite Minecraft streamers auto-tuned their voices and sang.

In TommyInnit's stream, the Minecraft star flew past Tubbo and Aimsey who were singing a song near the farm area. Immediately TommyInnit stopped a couple of blocks away and noticed what they were singing. He stated this at 0:09 in the clip:

"Wait, I know what he's singing!"

TommyInnit and Tubbo hilariously sing 'Let it Go' on Minecraft

TommyInnit, Tubbo and Aimsey (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

In TommyInnit's latest stream, the star tweaked his voice with echo and auto-tune effects and had a fun time with Tubbo and Aimsey. All three of them soon entered TommyInnit's hut on the Minecraft server and funnily played with the autotune for a while. They soon started singing the main part of the song 'Let it Go' at 1:19 in the clip:

"Let it go, let it go. I can't hold it back anymore."

After some time, Tubbo started playing the instrumental version of the whole song. TommyInnit stopped in his tracks and quickly urged everyone to head to the mountain-top for a romantic feel.

As they headed to the mountain, all three of them started singing the song in unison. They crouched and moved themselves humorously to enact a dance. They also changed some of the words in the lyrics.

TommyInnit and Tubbo on top of the mountain (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

TommyInnit, Tubbo and Aimsey reached the top of the mountain and hilariously sang the song with the auto-tune effect. In the end, when TommyInnit found out that the song was DMCA copyrighted, he hilariously used his auto-tuned voice to scream.

More about TommyInnit and Tubbo

Both TommyInnit and Tubbo are some of the most well-known personalities in the Minecraft community. The two are known for their close friendship on and off screen, and their fans adore their bond.

They are young and famous streamers who have gained a lot of popularity with their content on Minecraft. They are also integral characters in many role-playing stories of the famous Dream SMP as well.

TommyInnit also has a private server of his own where he has played with some of the most famous online content creators like Dream, Corpse Husband, DanTDM etc.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan