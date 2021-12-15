×
Minecraft stars TommyInnIt and Quackity’s meetup pictures send friends into a frenzy

TommyInnit and Quackity together (Image via Twitter/@Quackity)
Anmol David
ANALYST
Modified Dec 15, 2021 03:32 AM IST
Popular Minecraft YouTubers and Twitch streamers Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons and Alexis "Quackity" Maldonado met today in a move that sent their entire Twitter fandoms in a frenzy. The pair posted pictures on their respective Twitter accounts, which showed them having a great time.

TommyInnit and Quackity are active members of the popular Minecraft content creator server, the Dream SMP. Both streamers have collaborated countless times to record Minecraft videos, streams, and challenges.

"Finally not alone": Fans go crazy as Minecraft streamers TommyInnit and Quackity meet

Tommy's tweet -

finally not alone https://t.co/fJrfah2h7J

Reactions -

@tommyinnit @Quackity YOOOOOOOOOO
@tommyinnit @Quackity OHMYGOD
@tommyinnit @Quackity YOOOOOO
@tommyinnit @Quackity AHHH
@tommyinnit @Quackity AHHHHHHHH
@tommyinnit @Quackity YOOOOOOO
@tommyinnit @Quackity https://t.co/RJWykTutfE
@tommyinnit @Quackity YOOO

While TommyInnit posted a picture of the duo with a funny caption that read "finally not alone," Quackity literally screamed Tommy's name in the excitement in his caption, indicating the enthusiasm and appreciation the two friends had for the meet-up. Fans were thrilled to see two of their favourite Minecraft streamers meet each other. Many of them replied to Tommy and Quackity's tweets with appreciative and celebratory tweets.

Quackity's tweet -

TOMMAYYYY!!! https://t.co/RrTgwCxUsu

Reactions -

@Quackity @tommyinnit https://t.co/CkNMu01icX
@Quackity @tommyinnit HELLO????
@Quackity @tommyinnit OMG https://t.co/Ol7nuqZMUF
@Quackity @tommyinnit DJKSJV
@Quackity @tommyinnit OH MY GOD
@Quackity @tommyinnit AHHHHH

Fans replied to both TommyInnit and Quackity's tweets, asking them to try and record a vlog with each other. Tommy is well known for recording a plethora of vlogs, which makes it fair that fans expect a vlog as the two streamers meet up.

@tommyinnit @Quackity please do a vlog with him
@Quackity @tommyinnit vlog together

One fan on Twitter posted a fan art involving both Tommy and Quackity, showing his appreciation for the two streamers.

@tommyinnit @Quackity LETS GOOOO https://t.co/h1Ch1NgA5V

A fan proceeded to poke fun at Quackity's hair, posting an image to express what he wanted to say.

@Quackity @tommyinnit Quackity's hair https://t.co/zmd6UjjALo

The meet up with Quackity was certainly long overdue for TommyInnit, as the latter expressed his sadness when Quackity met with GeorgeNotFound just a few days ago. The 17-year-old streamer posted a picture of himself with a crying face while his anguished tweet read, "WHAT IS IT WITH MY FRIENDS AND JUST LEAVING ME?!".

WHAT IS IT WITH MY FRIENDS AND JUST LEAVING ME?! https://t.co/ZykAi8WwL3

The caption in the aforementioned tweet was a reference to both George and another streamer, Ranboo, leaving the UK to travel to the US, pursuing Minecraft-themed projects and other events.

The meet-up between Tommy and Quackity comes just five days after Quackity and Minecraft streamer George 'GeorgeNotFound" Davidson met up with Quackity. Like Quackity and Tommy's meet-up, George and Quackity's meet-up was also a pleasant surprise for fans, and many expressed their enthusiasm by replying to the streamers' tweets.

omg hes real :) https://t.co/wAHYdxD6fN
bathroom selfie :) https://t.co/1mVxr2NapP

About the two streamers

Both Quackity and TommyInnit are influential streamers with the Minecraft community of YouTube, Twitch and other platforms. They regularly participate in Minecraft themed events such as the Minecraft Championship and are loved and adored by Minecraft fans all over the globe.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
हिन्दी