5 best Minecraft videos by GeorgeNotFound

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson is an English Minecraft YouTuber. He is known for his collaborations with fellow Minecraft YouTubers Dream, Sapnap and BadBoyHalo. He is also a part of the Dream SMP.

George uploaded his first public video on October 25th, 2019, and now has 8.43 million subscribers. Most of his videos are Minecraft challenge videos, although he has a few "try not to laugh" videos here and there.

GeorgeNotFound Minecraft Videos

5) Minecraft Death Swap 3...

In this video, George and Dream take part in a challenge where they switch places every few minutes, but there's a catch. The goal is to try to cause the other player to die every time they switch places. Minecraft death swap was very popular, as this is his third (and best) take on the original challenge.

This video has 684k likes and 19.6 million views, making it his fifth most popular Minecraft video!

4) Minecraft, But Item Drops Are Random And Multiplied

In this video, George, Dream and Sapnap take part in a challenge where every time they break a block or kill a mob in Minecraft, the item drops are multipied and are random, meaning they are not true to whatever they destroyed. The goal of the challenge is to beat Minecraft, but will they be able to do it with random item drops?

This video has 489k likes and 21.3 million views, making it his fourth most popular Minecraft video!

3) Minecraft, But If You Laugh You Lose...

In this video, Karl, Sapnap and Dream are on a mission to make George laugh as he attempts to beat Minecraft. George allows himself 3 lives, and it proves to be a challenge as Karl, Sapnap and Dream use multiple mods in order to make their friend laugh. Will George be able to beat Minecraft without losing all of his lives by laughing?

This video has 1.1 million likes and 25 million views, making it his third most popular Minecraft video!

2) Minecraft, But My Friend Is A Dog...

In this video, George employs Dream's help to beat Minecraft, but there's a slight catch. Dream has become a dog. With Dream being a mob, George is the only one who can break blocks, but Dream is able to fight mobs for his friend. They also decide that if Dream dies, the challenge will end, causing them to fail in beating Minecraft. Will they succeed?

This video has 1.1 million likes and 30.8 million views, making it his second most popular Minecraft video!

1) Minecraft, But I'm Not Colorblind Anymore...

For those who are unaware, George is colorblind, meaning he cannot see certain colors. In this video, George reveals that he bought colorblind glasses, tries them on for the first time and messes around in Minecraft. Together they experience George being able to differentiate colors before going into a game of bedwards.

This video is the most popular on his YouTube channel, with 2 million likes and 30.9 million views!

