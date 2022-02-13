Twitter goes crazy Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound releases Valentine's Day merch

Minecraft streamer George “GeorgeNotFound” recently took to Twitter to announce the launch of his latest collection of merchandise. The clothing collection is based on Valentine's Day, suitable for the now waning winter season, and apt, as Valentine's week is currently trending.

Over the years, GeorgeNotFound has become a household name among Minecraft players. He has garnered quite a reputation within the community, with help from his streams on Twitch and YouTube videos.

George is known for his collaborations with other mainstream streamers and content creators, like Clay “Dream,” Nick “Sapnap,” Darryl “BadBoyHalo,” Alex “Quackity,” Tom “TommyInnit” and more.

also we finally restocked the 404 goggles! i hope you like it!!

“I hope you like it!!”: Minecraft streamer GoergeNotFound on launching Valentine's Day merch

The tweet was filled with cheer and enthusiasm as George addressed his Twitter audience and told them that his merch had just dropped.

In addition to Valentine clothing collection, the merchandise also introduced the return of one of the fan-favorite items from his previous collection, the 404 GeorgeNotFound goggles. The goggles serve as a trademark of George’s appearance and portrayal in various media forms, including his own Minecraft character model.

The collection, excluding the George 404 Goggles, includes five other items. Two hoodies have been released. One that is entirely pink and has the “GeorgeNotFound” logo on it and another that comes in white and pink has hearts embroidered all over it.

Devi  @DeviTheDeviant @GeorgeNootFound Thank you Georgenootfound for releasing the pink embroidered hoodie. You are the best. I’m buying 100 @GeorgeNootFound Thank you Georgenootfound for releasing the pink embroidered hoodie. You are the best. I’m buying 100

Two sets of beanies can also be seen in the collection, each available in three different colors and the “GNF heart” symbol on them. One set consists of cuffed beanies, while the other consists of pom beanies.

The final item, which is also one of the most amusing items on the list, is the “George Surprised Face” mousepad, which contains a picture of George himself, sitting with his headphones on with an expression of exclamation on his face. All items are available in the content creator’s online shop, found here.

Fan reactions to Valentine’s Day merch

Many of George's fans tweeted about the merch, and many uploaded screenshots of their "checkout" screens to showcase the items they had bought from the store.

aurora hana ☆ @georgebur4life @GeorgeNootFound i saw this tweet right after i finished a standardized test and my impluses took over im now poor @GeorgeNootFound i saw this tweet right after i finished a standardized test and my impluses took over im now poor https://t.co/ZYWHoklpK7

One Twitter user reposted a tweet of him checking out with George's merch. Their caption and reaction say everything about how they felt when they bought the GNF Hoodie.

^_^ @jorgegotfound @GeorgeNootFound @mileslovesqnf do you mind if i have it for free pls george i have no money @GeorgeNootFound @mileslovesqnf do you mind if i have it for free pls george i have no money

One user was hopeful that George would stream to unveil the merchandise line.

Another fan stated that the merch would be too expensive to acquire in their home country.

megumi step mum @juackity4k @GeorgeNootFound no way there's no way my mum willgive me money this much way to expensive in my country 🤠🤠 @GeorgeNootFound no way there's no way my mum willgive me money this much way to expensive in my country 🤠🤠 https://t.co/FdOzWASYoY

GeorgeNotFound is one of the most loved and adored personalities in the Minecraft scene on social media. He has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube and more than four million followers on Twitch, making him one of the most popular Minecraft content creators. He is also an active member of the popular streamer server, Dream SMP.

