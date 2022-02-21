Minecraft star Dream thanks everyone after recording last manhunt video

Recently, famous Minecraft content creator Dream announced that he has finished recording the final manhunt video for his YouTube channel. He also thanked everyone who helped him create the videos, including his friends GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and BadBoyHalo.

Dream is a famous online gaming celebrity with over 28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He mainly makes Minecraft videos, and his manhunt videos are among the most famous. In these videos, he has to complete the game while 4-5 friends hunt him down and try to stop him.

On February 13, he announced yet another upcoming manhunt video, and on February 21, he announced that the recording of the last manhunt video was complete.

In a tweet, he mentioned how they took 2 days to record the entire video. While acknowledging the emotional nature of the video, he announced the release date of the same.

dream @dreamwastaken



thank you to everyone who made it possible. @sapnap @BadBoyHalo @NotAntfrost @theawesamdude



we finished recording potentially the final manhunt ever. 2 days of recording to get the best video possible. very emotional thank you to everyone who made it possible. @GeorgeNotFound @sapnap @BadBoyHalo @NotAntfrost @theawesamdude @Callahan THE BEST MC SERIES EVER. LOVE U

Reactions from fans on Minecraft star Dream's tweet about the last manhunt video

Tens of thousands of eager fans flocked to the tweet to express their sheer excitement. They became emotional and delighted by the fact that the Minecraft star finished the recording of the highly anticipated video. Other content creators also replied to the tweet.

TinaKitten, a rising streamer, also expressed her excitement in the tweet. She mentioned how people can prepare themselves for a week before the video drops. Kary, another acquaintance of the content creator, humorously replied how they should have tissues for a month.

tina :D @TinaKitten

omg u gave everyone a whole week to buy tissues and snacks that's so nice of u

Kary also emotionally replied to the main tweet, sharing how he followed Dream when he was at 3 million subscribers on YouTube and watched him grow. He was upset at the manhunt video series coming to an end.

kary. @drmful @dreamwastaken @GeorgeNotFound @sapnap @BadBoyHalo @NotAntfrost @theawesamdude @Callahan i'm gonna start crying. i literally discovered you during your 3M because of manhunts and seen your growth throughout it. i can't believe it's coming to an end IM EMOTIONAL @dreamwastaken @GeorgeNotFound @sapnap @BadBoyHalo @NotAntfrost @theawesamdude @Callahan i'm gonna start crying. i literally discovered you during your 3M because of manhunts and seen your growth throughout it. i can't believe it's coming to an end IM EMOTIONAL

Antfrost, another well-known streamer and a good friend of Dream, also replied to the tweet and expressed his excitement for the video. He has been a part of many of the manhunt videos in the past.

Awesamdude, another well-known content creator and a good friend of the Minecraft star, thanked him for including him in the final manhunt video. He has also been a part of many of his manhunt videos in the past.

Fans of Dream had the following reactions:

Dream's announcement was met with both excitement and sadness from his fans. They expressed their excitement at the video and how they could not wait to watch it, but are sad at the fact that it is potentially Dream's last manhunt video.

