Redditor shares overhead shot of the Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

The latest Minecraft 1.19 snapshot features the Deep Dark biome, the Ancient City, and the Warden in Java Edition. Since the newest snapshot by Mojang, players have been swarming the internet and the game to explore the latest features.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/eyeoftheoverseer' shared a stunning overhead picture of an entire ancient city exposed on the surface of a super flat world mode. Since these structures are present in the deep dark biome, it is hard for a player to gauge how enormous they are. The picture was taken from high above to cover the enormity of the structure.

Original post screenshot which was removed (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, this post was recently removed from the Reddit page due to the amount of content related to Ancient Cities and the new snapshot. The Reddit page has some rules and regulations under which specific posts automatically get removed.

Reactions from people of the overhead shot of the Ancient City in Minecraft 1.19

With Minecraft 1.19 in talks, the post was instantly bombarded with players before it got removed. People talked about various aspects of the snapshot-like the Deep Dark biome, the Ancient City, and the Warden.

Some people humorously joked about how they would like to make the Ancient City into a vacation home. They sarcastically commented that the city is a dark and scary place to be, mainly because of the Warden emerging from elsewhere.

There was a long debate about the Ancient Cities' structure and how people felt the same when a stronghold was introduced. Soon enough, many started debating the mysterious portal-like space in the middle that looked like a warden's statue.

People eagerly talked about how it could be a portal that takes players to a new dimension or a different city. They debated whether Mojang would add Aether, a new dimension to the game. Of course, these were all speculations, and no one knows what Mojang will do with this Warden shrine.

The original poster showcased the overhead shot of the city and also commented and explained how they generated the structure in a super flat world in Minecraft 1.19 snapshot.

They used a structure block and inserted commands to generate the structure on the surface. This helped them take the picture without any other cave biome or generation getting in the way.

