"What if I'm dying": TinaKitten hides browsing history, prompting concerned inquiries from Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, others

Valkyrae was streaming with Disguised Toast, Natsumiii, LilyPichu, and TinaKitten when the latter's statement aroused a lot of speculation.

The group played several games together and while they were successful at entertaining their loyal patrons, Tina's statements left everyone in the lobby in stitches.

She asked Disguised Toast if she could join the lobby using 'Incognito Mode." Toast has a reputation for his snarky comments, and unsurprisingly, the Canadian streamer failed to hold himself back and said:

"She's afraid of showing her browsing history when she captures the screen."

Everyone in the lobby simply played along with Toast, leaving Tina red-faced.

Disguised Toast's comments left everyone in the lobby in tenterhooks (Image via Valkyrae YouTube)

Valkyrae immediately prompted:

"Should I delete my history or..."

Here's what TinaKitten said in her defense:

"What if I look up something medical like that's nobody's business."

"What if I'm dying and I don't want anyone to know yet?"

Disguised Toast was particularly interested in this explanation and being the notorious streamer that he is, didn't miss an opportunity to take a jibe at her.

Viewers suggest streamer's shouldn't stream from their PC's (Image via Valkyrae YouTube)

"You wouldn't tell us if you're dying?"

LilyPichu chimed in to ask Tina if she was dying. While she denied the claim, Valkyrae turned up with a different take.

"Aren't we all... slowly."

The unexpected yet hilarious conversation undoubtedly left fans in splits as the group continued to play games together.

Valkyrae announces plans to release her own single

Valkyrae disclosed her plans to release her own single this year in her first stream of the year, stating that she is already writing songs.

Valkyrae also revealed that she has spoken with OfflineTV producer Brodin Plett and popular Twitch streamer Natsumiii about creating an original song rather than releasing a cover.

Natsumiii has mentioned on several occasions that she attempted to get Valkyrae to join her in the studio. It appears that bugging the American YouTuber has finally paid off.

Valkyrae has always kept a low profile when it comes to her singing abilities. While the community hasn't heard her sing for long periods of time, she always harmonizes nicely with Natsumiii in her streams.

Valkyrae is no stranger to featuring in hit songs. The American YouTuber worked with Machine GunKelly and Corpse Husband, and was featured in their popular single, 'DAYWALKERS', music video. Valkyrae featured in Bella Poarch's Build a B***h as well.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider