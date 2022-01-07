"Thank God she's on YouTube": Sykkuno, LilyPichu hilariously feign panic after Valkyrae talks about her snack

YouTube Gaming streamer, Valkyrae, gave Twitch content creators Sykkuno and Lilypichu the scare of a lifetime as her snack could have almost led to suspensions from their platform.

While playing Valorant, the YouTube queen was just talking about the snack she was eating. However, it could have led to trouble for Sykkuno and Lilypichu due to the recent climate on their platform. But since Valkyrae was a part of YouTube, they were able to breathe a sigh of relief, albeit for a few seconds.

"Thank God she's on YouTube."

Valkyrae's crackers strikes fear in the hearts of Twitch streamers Sykkuno and Lilypichu

During a recent Valorant game, Valkyrae was quite excited to talk about the snacks she was digging through during her streaming session with Lilypichu and Sykkuno.

While Valkyrae was quite ecstatic to eat, Lilypichu wanted to know what the former was gorging on,

"Talk to us."

The YouTube Gaming streamer replied with a snack that couldn't have been more dangerous for the Twitch creators in the current climate.

"I'm eating Oishi prawn crackers and they are so addicting."

Sykkuno didn't catch what Valkyrae was talking about, which led to him asking about it again. However, instead of revealing the snack's full name again, the YouTube content creator went on to shout "crackers" on stream. This caused some trepidation for the Twitch stars Lilypichu and Sykkuno.

Valkyrae believed that they wouldn't fall into trouble for casually using it on stream.

"Wait, what? There's nothing wrong with talking about that. Are you serious?"

Even then, both the Twitch streamers wanted no part of any suspensions from the platform and begged Valkyrae to stop saying the word as they were streaming live, with Sykkuno saying:

"Rae stop, please. The rest of us are on stream."

Valkyrae begrudgingly had to stop saying what her snack was, and eventually all the excitement she had for it waned away. However, it did lead to a hilarious moment, even though it could have gone horribly wrong, with suspensions for the streamers.

Fans react to Valkyrae's 'snack' moment on LilyPichu and Sykkuno's Twitch stream

The current stormy climate on the purple platform led to LilyPichu and Sykkuno making desperate but funny requests to make Valkyrae stop talking. The moment also had fans reach out and comment on the situation.

Considering the situation involved famous streamers and the latest Twitch controversy, more and more fans are expected to take to Reddit and comment on what happened.

A gist of the "cracker" controversy that plagued Twitch

The word "cracker" has caused a lot of trouble for many of the top streamers on the purple platform. Last month, content creators like HasanAbi received bans for using the word on stream as the platform flagged it as being offensive to white people.

Moreover, streamers like Nmplol also faced issues as it led to suspensions for their mods after they used it in their stream chat.

