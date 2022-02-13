Minecraft star Dream announces date and time for last Manhunt video

It’s that time of the year again. Minecraft star Clay “Dream” has just announced the next entry in his ever-popular “Minecraft Manhunt” series on YouTube. In a tweet that sent half of Twitter into a frenzy, Dream announced that this Manhunt might potentially be the last one.

Minecraft Manhunt has been the pinnacle of Minecraft content on YouTube for more than two years now. Since the first video came out in December 2019, many videos in the series have become some of the most-watched content on Dream’s YouTube channel. In the series, Dream goes up against a group of his friends, who act as a team and try to kill him before he beats the game, i.e., slays the Ender Dragon.

With the most recent video in the series premiering on December 2, 2021, fans have been waiting for a new entry for over two months. Dream is constantly looking for ways to up the ante in his Manhunt videos, which is why the hype surrounding them is massive. In this article, players can find everything they need to know about the release of the next Manhunt video.

“The Final Manhunt?”: Dream posts tweet about final Minecraft Manhunt

The 22-year-old YouTuber posted a picture with his tweet, that showed an illustration of him being chased by his friends and fellow Minecraft streamers George “GeorgeNotFound”, Darryl “BadBoyHalo” and Nick “Sapnap,” while Antfrost climbs an End Spike and the Ender Dragon soars and roars in the background.

The picture, designed to look like a poster, revealed the date of the video’s release to be Saturday, February 26. The video is set to premier live at 2:00 PM PST/ 5:00 PM GMT/ 6:00 AM PHT. The upcoming video will serve as the 26th overall video in the Minecraft Manhunt series.

Every stage of videos in the series has increased the number of players chasing Dream (called the Hunters) by one. The series started off with one Hunter, who was portrayed by GeorgeNotFound, and has gone on to assemble a formidable team of Hunters as the next video approaches.

The adrenaline and uncertainty that surrounds every manhunt video is what draws fans to it. The popularity of the series is evident from the fact that the most-watched video on Dream’s channel is "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE," which has since gathered over 108 million views and over 4 million likes.

Twitter reactions to Dream’s “Manhunt” tweet

Many content creators like TommyInnit and Seepeekay, along with other players, responded to Dream’s announcement. Even Sapnap chimed in with a tweet of his own. As Tommy asked Dream if it really was the last one, Dream responded that it was and joked about how Tommy is "canceled" as the sixth Hunter.

Dream @Dream @tommyinnit @camruna yes, sorry you're canceled as the 6th hunter. hate to inform you this way. @tommyinnit @camruna yes, sorry you're canceled as the 6th hunter. hate to inform you this way.

Some fans speculated that this was not, in fact, the last Manhunt.

As the release date for the new video approaches, players are sure to wait eagerly to see what new tricks or mechanic Dream thinks of this time. With the last match ending in his defeat, he is sure to come prepared for a decisive victory this time around.

