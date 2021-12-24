Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound hits a whopping 10 million subscribers on the platform; community reacts

GeorgeNotFound, a popular Minecraft YouTuber, has reached a massive 10 million subscribers on YouTube, with admirers congratulating him on the monumental achievement.

While Minecraft has been a tremendously popular game on YouTube for a long time, the category has seen a resurgence in recent years with creators like Dream, TommyInnit, and others gaining enormous followings in a brief span of time.

GeorgeNotFound, an English YouTuber who frequently makes videos about amusing Minecraft challenges and collaborates with other well-known figures in the community, is one such creator.

Much of his recent popularity stems from his participation in the Dream SMP, a highly famous survival multiplayer server that has taken the internet by storm and features several of the most popular Minecraft YouTubers.

Popular Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound's fans joined his Twitch stream to witness the extraordinary feat in real time

George crossed the massive milestone of 10 million YouTube subscribers on December 24, much to the surprise of his many followers who joined him on a Twitch livestream to see the counter finally hit the tremendous number in real time.

As expected, fans flocked to Twitter to express their sincerest commendations. They posted fan art, emotional messages, and montages of their favorite videos from the last few years.

With his follower count continually increasing, it appears that his fan base will only continue to expand as the Minecraft community grows.

People were especially ecstatic that the streamer had reached 10 million by the end of the year, as there were multiple tweets throughout December from fans hoping to see him hit the milestone before 2022.

Fans are anticipating that George will have a lot more in store for his YouTube channel in the upcoming year, and at the rate he's growing, his subscriber count by the end of 2022 might be much higher.

GeorgeNotFound announced his future plans a few days back

The Minecraft YouTuber announced that he would be leaving the UK sooner rather than later. The shift had been planned for months and was eagerly awaited by the streamer's followers, with the 25-year-old already declaring his intention to go to the United States.

GeorgeNotFound expressed his desire to move in with other Minecraft streamers such as Dream and Sapnap. He stated how the move will make it easier for them to collaborate with each other and focus on bigger projects.

He also stated how he initially wanted to make the move in January of this year, but was unable to because of COVID-19 restrictions unfortunately.

