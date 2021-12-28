Top 5 Minecraft videos of TommyInnit in 2021

TommyInnit is a famous British Minecraft Youtuber and Twitch streamer. His rise in the Minecraft community began when he joined the Dream SMP, making him one of the most-watched Minecraft YouTubers this year.

Tommy posts regular videos on his YouTube channel and he currently has 11.3 million subscribers on the platform. Some of his videos have fetched over 25 million views. As more people in the Minecraft community take a liking to him and his antics, his following continues to grow.

With 2021 coming to an end, we highlight Tommy’s top five Minecraft videos in this article.

TommyInnit’s most hilarious Minecraft videos

5) Minecraft, but the floor is Lava

As the title suggests, the aim was to beat the game while the floor was made of lava. Joined by Wilbur Soot, Ninja and GeorgeNotFound, Tommy and his friends begin by searching for resources that would help them beat Minecraft. But it wouldn't be a TommyInnit video without chaos ensuing eventually. As the game progressed, the players split up into duos. And rather than focusing on beating the game, they began to annoy each other instead.

The end is quite hilarious with all of them quitting the game. That left Wilbur alone, only for him to fall into a Lava pool in the Nether and die. This video currently has 17 million views and 781 thousand likes.

4) Minecraft’s Funniest YouTuber Talent Show

Joined by Technoblade, Schlatt and Philza as judges, Tommy hosted a Minecraft Talent Show on his server. This video was released a few weeks ago and has already accumulated 8.5 million views and 635 thousand likes.

All the participants showed off their skills - from performing parkour backwards to singing songs. When it was Sapnap’s turn to flex his talent, he simply put up a sign that said he was friends with Dream. In the end, CG5 sang a song about CaptainSparklez and ended it with a Rick Roll.

3) Minecraft’s Lava Ravine Mod is actually funny

Joined by Wilbur Soot, Philza and Slimecicle, this video showed how they tried their best to overcome the rising lava.

As usual, Wilbur and Slimecicle fool around in the game while Philza tries his best to obtain resources. Wilbur and Slimecicle lured Zombies in the middle of the Lava Ravine and watched them fall to their death. Meanwhile, Tommy tried his hand at DJing, using the two music discs they had found.

From barely surviving the lava and performing mindblowing rescue missions, the video delivered on all fronts. It currently has 20 million views and 921 thousand likes.

2) Minecraft’s Natural Disaster Mod is Stupidly Funny

Posted earlier this year, on January 16, this video has garnered 22 million views and 941 thousand likes. In it, Tommy, Wilbur Soot, Tubbo, Jack Manifold and Philza try to finish the game while having to face catastrophes thrown at them. The mod kept them all on their toes as a random calamity would be generated at any time.

In the video, Tommy was also seen harassing Philza and calling him old, while Wilbur seemed to have an unhealthy obsession with mules. Tired of dying over and over, they eventually gave up.

1) Minecraft’s Morph Mod is Very Funny

This was the funniest video released by Tommy in 2021. Accompanied by his friends Wilbur Soot, Slimecicle, Schlatt and Philza, this mod turned players into the mob that they killed. They also gained that mob's ability, such as flying, and received the same amount of hearts.

While the others were trying to get to the end, Wilbur and Slimecicle were busy roleplaying all the animals that they morphed into. This led to some of the most hilarious bits in the video.

However, even amongst all this chaos and comedy, they somehow managed to kill the Ender Dragon. But since Philza was the one to land the final hit on the dragon, he morphed into an Ender dragon by the end.

This video has 28 million views and one million likes, making it the second most viewed video on his channel.

TommyInnit has 275 videos on his YouTube channel, and all of them are hilarious and incredibly entertaining. He is a brilliant YouTuber with a knack for making funny videos, and the above-listed videos are only a few highlights of his work.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee