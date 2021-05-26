5 best Minecraft videos by TommyInnit

TommyInnit is a well-known Twitch streamer mainly known for his role in Dream SMP and other Minecraft-related streams. Lately, he has begun uploading to YouTube multiple times a week. Most of his videos are a feature on Minecraft mods, with the occasional vlog thrown in.

Tommy's mod videos have proven to be very successful, with most of them quickly reaching over 10 million views each. That being said, this article dives into the top five Minecraft videos that Tommy has uploaded.

Some of the best Minecraft videos by TommyInIt

#5 - The funniest Minecraft mod ever

Beating Minecraft with friends might seem easy, but hilarity and chaos ensue when a voice chat mod is added to the mix.

While attempting to beat the game, Tommy, Quackity, Wilbur Soot, and Philza get distracted by one another. The voice chat mod allows players to hear each other in proximity. Meaning, when players are close to one another, their voices are clear. But the farther away they get from one another, the quieter they get until they're out of signal range and cannot be heard.

Unfortunately for them, at the end of the video, the group seems to have given up on beating the game after many failed attempts to kill the Ender Dragon. However, despite the failure, the video has 17 million views and 733 thousand likes.

#4 - Minecraft's natural disaster mod is stupidly funny

In this video, Tommy, Wilbur Soot, Philza, Tubbo, and Jack Manifold try to work together while dodging natural disasters. Some of the catastrophes they encounter in the video are floods, thunderstorms, volcanic eruptions, and tornadoes. Thanks to the mod, the disasters spawn at random intervals without any warning.

This video has 16 million views and 814 thousand likes.

#3 - Minecraft, but the floor is lava

The title for this "challenge" is pretty self-explanatory. Tommy was joined by Wilbur Soot, Georgenotfound, and Ninja in an attempt to beat the game. At the same time, lava covers the floor waiting for an unsuspecting player to fall in accidentally.

As the group searches for materials to beat the game, things quickly become chaotic. The group split in duos are no longer concerned about winning the game but rather annoying each other.

Even without the chaos, beating Minecraft with lava as a floor is certainly no easy feat. This video has 11 million views and 658 thousand likes.

#2 - Minecraft's lava ravine mod is funny

In the video, Tommy is joined by Wilbur Soot, Philza, and Slimecicle. Their goal is to beat Minecraft while lava rises from a hole in the ground.

As is usual with Tommy's mod videos, the video takes a turn for the worse as the group becomes unhinged and distracted. Within the video, they search for resources, get lost, end up performing harrowing rescue missions, and much more.

The video is currently at 16 million views and 814 thousand likes.

#1 - Minecraft's morph mod is hilarious

This video is a fan favorite. Tommy was joined by Wilbur Soot, Philza, Slimecicle, and Schlatt as they attempted to beat Minecraft while being faced with a difficult situation. Whenever they kill any mob, they turn into said mob.

Within the first few seconds of the video, Wilbur slays a sheep and turns into a sheep. When they turn into mobs or each other, they receive the same hit points as said mob and the same ability as said mob (i.e., flying if they are a bee).

This video is easily one of Tommy's most successful videos, with 21 million views and 925 thousand likes. Fans across several platforms can be seen referencing the video or generally talking about it.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

