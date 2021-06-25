5 best Minecraft videos by Wilbur Soot

Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold is an English musician, Minecraft YouTuber and streamer. He is mostly known for his contributions to the infamous Dream SMP, although now he is gaining popularity as a musician.

Wilbur was amongst the team of developers for SMP Earth, alongside JoshA20, chippledipple and a few others.

His YouTube career has been rather long, starting with a channel called "Settings66", which a boy named Ben. The first video on their channel dates back to May 6, 2008. Ever since then, he has had at least 2 other channels, of which date back to the mid 2010's.

He now focuses on his main YouTube channel, where he usually posts Twitch highlights (although some content is recorded off stream, it's mostly on Minecraft) and his music channel.

So, listed below are the 5 best Minecraft videos made by Wilbur Soot!

Wilbur Soot Minecraft Videos

5) Terraforming the Moon in Minecraft

In this video, Wilbur is accompanied by Philza, TommyInnit and Technoblade as they have 100 random players attempting to terraform the moon to look like the earth.

They give the players dirt, trees, and other materials that they need in order to successfully recreate earth. As the video progresses, things become more chaotic and off the rails. Will the players succeed in recreating Earth, even though they're on the moon?

This video has 338k likes and 7.7 million views!

4) Rebuilding Civilization in Minecraft

In this video, Wilbur decides to rebuild civilization from scratch in Minecraft. He begins by creating the "The 6 Commandments," which include: hospitals, police, schools, food, housing and leadership. He creates a jail, affectionately naming it "simp jail".

He allows dozens of players to join the server, in which he begins giving them commands to restore humanity. He splits people up based on which of the six commandments they'd like to be a part of. By the end of the video, will Wilbur be able to successfully rebuild civilization, or will it crumble?

This video has 294k likes and 7.9 million views!

3) I Made a 100 Player Laboratory in Minecraft

In this video, Wilbur draws inspiration from rat laboratories as he takes 100 Minecraft players and places them inside a maze built by Technoblade. Wilbur and Technoblade take viewers through the puzzle map, explaining what players will need to do in order to successfully get through the mazes.

Once the players are released, chaos ensues. Will the players be able to reach the end, or will they fail the 'experiment'?

This video has 298k likes and 8.1 million views!

2) DreamSMP but we all have Mutant Superpowers

In this video, Wilbur is joined by TommyInnit, JackManifold, Ranboo, Nihachu, Philza and Tubbo as they try out a new mod that allows the players to pick a 'class' to play as, each coming with their own unique abilities.

Watch as Wilbur tries to make a living while having a unique power, while also causing chaos and scaring his friends as they try to do the same! This is a good video to showcase an interesting mod for Minecraft.

This video has 449k likes and 8.3 million views!

1) Minecraft, but Every 5 Minutes the Sea Level Rises (ft. jschlatt)

Last but certainly not least, Wilbur and Schlatt begin by working together to try to beat Minecraft. There's a catch, however - the sea level rises every 5 minutes, causing hardships in trying to obtain materials close to the ground.

As the water rises, the relationship between the two friends becomes tense. Will both Wilbur and Schlatt make it out of the video alive, or will only one prevail?

This video has 351k likes and 9.2 million views!

