Minecraft star Dream’s face reveal situation might just have been cleared

Popular Twitch Minecraft streamer Dream might be planning a huge surprise next year by finally removing the mask he has worn for years and revealing his face to his fans for the first time ever.

Fans have waited a long time for an update about the man behind the mask, and while he has trolled them for years, it seems like he's finally going to end the rumours by showing it to everyone in early 2022.

Dream fans excited about finally seeing his face in 2022

Earlier this week, Dream dropped a bombshell to his fans by announcing that he's currently making plans to unmask himself next year.

For years, fans have eagerly waited to find the man behind the character who has created some of the most iconic Minecraft moments of all time.

jackie ✧･ﾟ: * @netheritenap dream explaining how he wants to do his face reveal dream explaining how he wants to do his face reveal https://t.co/jDlhqDMvwV

While Dream has made his name on many of the popular Minecraft servers while playing with players like TommyInnit, Sapnap and many more, it's his skill in the game which has allowed him to surpass the popular players of Minecraft.

Fans have loved many of his series like Minecraft Unsolved, Speedrunner vs Hunters, Survivor vs Hunters and many more. Moreover, he has also held Minecraft speedrun records, even though one of them was embroiled in a lot of controversies.

However, the biggest factor behind his massive mystique was the fact that no one knew what he looked like. Fans have theorized a lot about the person behind the mask, and over the years, many rumoured faces have popped up.

Dream has even used this to his advantage by trolling his fans by "teasing" about his unmasking. However, he never really showed his face to them until recently, when he revealed that he might do it when British streamer George NotFound arrives in America and vlogs with him.

"It'll just be like shortly after George gets here."

Dream fans were pretty enthralled at the prospect of finally seeing the face they have waited so long to see next year.

wiistef 9/10 🪁 @wiistef dream will face reveal. dream will show his face. we are going to see dream’s face. this feels so surreal dream will face reveal. dream will show his face. we are going to see dream’s face. this feels so surreal

dream team meetup :) @daysuntildtm DREAM IS GOING TO FACE REVEAL AB 2 WEEKS AFTER GEORGE GETS TO FLORIDA DREAM IS GOING TO FACE REVEAL AB 2 WEEKS AFTER GEORGE GETS TO FLORIDA

sen ²⁷ 💚 ¹⁰ @sen_1k_ dream i am so infinitely grateful for you for making sure that we know in advance when you’re face revealing and when george will get there because if i missed the dream face reveal or the dream team meet up because i was grocery shopping you would never hear from me again dream i am so infinitely grateful for you for making sure that we know in advance when you’re face revealing and when george will get there because if i missed the dream face reveal or the dream team meet up because i was grocery shopping you would never hear from me again

Dream's face reveal might be a major cultural event, thanks to his global reach through Minecraft and the streaming community. Fans don't know when it might happen in early 2022, but they are definitely excited to see what will happen soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar