TommyInnit does a tierlist for Minecraft Youtubers: Keeps Dream and Technoblade on top, Ranboo on last

Minecraft has a ton of star content creators. YouTube stars like TommyInnit, Dream and Ranboo are a big part of why Minecraft recently became the first game to amass one trillion views. There are plenty of different content creators who do different things; however, comparisons come naturally when they play the same game.

Everyone has their favorites or the ones they don't particularly like. For TommyInnit, that list is no longer hypothetical as he shared it on Twitter.

TommyInnit ranks Minecraft YouTubers in an interesting fashion

Naturally, Dream was at the top of the list. Dream is one of the most popular Minecraft players of all time. Dream currently has over 28 million subscribers on YouTube, far more than TommyInnit himself.

TommyInnit created a controversial list (Image via TommyInnit on YouTube)

Other popular creators like DanTDM and Stampy have secured a place near the top. The surprise comes in at the bottom of the list.

tommy @tommyaltinnit minecraft youtuber tier list. anyone disagree? minecraft youtuber tier list. anyone disagree? https://t.co/yYwZpanZkk

Tommyinnit places popular streamer Ranboo firmly at the bottom of the list, which surprises many. Here's how the full list shakes out:

S Tier

Technoblade

Dream

iTMG

Slimecicle

Originalace

A Tier

DanTDM

Wilbursoot

Ph1LzA

Ssundee

Stampy

B Tier

Mr Beast

Grian

C Tier

Bitzel

D Tier

Skeppy

E Tier

Georgenotfound

Sapnap

F Tier

Tubbo

Ranboo

Badboyhalo

Jack Manifold

Dailydose

It prompted several creators to voice their disagreement about their placement. Tubbo was naturally upset at the tier he found himself in.

Tubbo @TubboLive @tommyaltinnit can I be upped from F teir please @tommyaltinnit can I be upped from F teir please

DanTDM was a bit frustrated about not making it to the top tier, though A tier seems fine too, considering that a few others (like MumboJumbo) didn't even make it to the list.

ᴅᴀɴᴛᴅᴍ💎 @dantdm @tommyaltinnit WHAT DO I NEED TO DO FOR S @tommyaltinnit WHAT DO I NEED TO DO FOR S 😭😭😭

There are plenty of disagreements, but it's not likely that TommyInnit will change his mind. That's unfortunate for Ranboo, though he may not care very much as a reply from him could not be found on his Twitter.

Other fans and YouTubers will likely have different opinions and will need to make and share their own tier list if so.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha