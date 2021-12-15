Minecraft releases new video thanking fans after completing 1 trillion views on YouTube

Minecraft recently hit a massive milestone that no other video game has hit before. YouTube announced that Minecraft has become the first video game to amass over one trillion views combined. YouTube released a stellar video themselves, to honor the game for its impressive feat, and now Minecraft has done the same.

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time and that's illustrated with hitting a milestone like this. However, Mojang knows they'd be nowhere without the players, content creators and streamers. That's why they released a video thanking all of them for what they've done.

Minecraft thanks players, content creators and streamers for hitting huge milestone

Minecraft's new video begins with a time traveler visiting the first ever build for the game. He takes the player through the history of the game to show just how much the game has grown.

The player asks if what he's seeing is a DLC, to which the time traveler tells him that YouTubers actually created it, showcasing how impressive the builds in the game have gotten over the years.

YouTube @YouTube celebrating 1,000,000,000,000 views of @Minecraft videos 🎉 thanks to you & all the creators who built this special place on YouTube celebrating 1,000,000,000,000 views of @Minecraft videos 🎉 thanks to you & all the creators who built this special place on YouTube https://t.co/IrNBTA0WHd

No other video game can boast what this one can, and it can be argued that no other game has had the longevity that Minecraft has. It's been almost 13 years since Minecraft was originally released and the game has only grown.

Players continue to play the game because of how much effort Mojang puts into it. Mojang only puts effort into it because players, content creators and streamers are putting so much back into the game.

The game has expanded so much since the original version (Image via Minecraft)

Without them, Minecraft would have died out long ago like many games do. Instead, it's one of the most played games today and continues to get bigger and better with each progressive update.

Clearly, the game is thriving and this YouTube milestone only serves to further that point. Minecraft already had one of the best relationships with its community and that's only getting stronger with each day and each view recorded on a video.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider