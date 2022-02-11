×
Create
Notifications

Minecraft streamer Ranboo gives the most awkward handshake at Twitch Rivals

One of the most popular streamers (Image via Twitch/Ranboolive)
One of the most popular streamers (Image via Twitch/Ranboolive)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 11, 2022 09:11 AM IST
News

Ranboo is one of the most popular Minecraft streamers in the world. He has nearly four million YouTube subscribers and three million Twitter followers. However, all that clout doesn't exempt him from a bit of social awkwardness every now and then.

Ranboo was at an event for Twitch Rivals and Streamer Bowl 3 when he gave one of the most awkward handshakes to ever grace the Internet.

Minecraft streamer Ranboo shakes hands in incredibly awkward fashion

Almost everyone has at least one awkward experience involving handshakes. No one is safe from that occurrence, not even incredibly popular Minecraft streamers. There are so many different types of commonly used handshakes and greetings, so it's not surprising when people mistake one for another.

WHAT KIND OF “HANDSHAKE” WASTHAT ??? RANBOOLIVE ??? HELLO ? https://t.co/8nA3sdU4mw

Ranboo was meeting another attendee of the event when hilarity ensued. It was made even more awkward because there was about a three second pause before the handshake even occurred.

A fist (which was clearly a fist and not an open hand) was outstretched for a couple of seconds before Ranboo decided to reach for it with an open hand. Many people might have noticed it sooner and adjusted, but the same can't be said here.

Ranboo was at the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl 3 (Image via Twitch)
Ranboo was at the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl 3 (Image via Twitch)

Unfortunately, it never got less awkward as Ranboo then reached in with both hands and held on tightly. When something awkward like this happens, it's not a bad idea to just lean into the discomfort.

NAHHH RANBOO MEETING A NEW PERSON AND DOING WHAGEVER THAY HANDSHAKE FIST BUMP MONSTROSITY WAYS

Several reactions have been posted, with many laughing at the Minecraft streamer's misfortune. At least one said they'd like to have an awkward shake with Ranboo themselves.

my life goal is to have an awkward handshake with ranboo

Others are considering it one of the worst and most awkward handshake attempts to ever land on the Internet.

ur right ranboo the handshake wasn’t bad 👍 it was TERRIBLE 😆 /j

A few simply shared their disappointment in whatever Ranboo was trying to do.

ranboo that handshake…

Also ReadArticle Continues below

It's safe to say that Ranboo will think long and hard when giving a handshake to a stranger in the future. He probably doesn't want to relive this incident any time soon and is will likely take the next one slowly to ensure he gets it right.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी