What is Twitch Rivals Minecraft?

Twitch Rivals is an esports tournament and competitive event hosted on the Twitch platform. Among those that compete in Twitch Rivals are a plethora of well-known gamers and former professional players.

While Twitch Rivals features a variety of different games, Minecraft is a popular choice and generates some of the highest viewership for the tournament.

Minecraft Twitch Rivals: What is it exactly?

As previously mentioned, the Twitch Rivals tournaments cover a wide variety of different games, including FIFA, Diablo, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Rocket League, Path of Exile, Fall Guys, and of course, Minecraft.

It goes without saying, Twitch Rivals is a highly publicized event with serious amounts of prize money. It's not uncommon to see tournaments paying out over $50,000 to winners.

Funding for these huge payouts comes from a myriad of generous sponsors, including the likes of Verizon, Doritos, and even Pizza Hut.

The notorious Doritos Bowl tournament boasted an eyewatering $250,000 of prize money (Image via Twitch)

As one might expect, competition in these tournaments is naturally tough, and many of those taking part have earned their stripes within the professional gaming scene. Among the long list of previous competitors includes some of the biggest names in gaming, such as Tfue, Clix, and even Ninja.

Minecraft Twitch Rivals tournaments

To date there has been an abundance of Minecraft Twitch Rival events, with the most recent taking place last week on September 30.

A common theme for Minecraft Twitch Rival events are PvP inspired games where players battle it out in Minecraft combat.

Block Brawlers is one such type of PvP game mode, where 15 teams made up of 4 players each compete in 3 different PvP focused matches. The two top-ranking teams then go on to compete in the final game, where only one will be crowned victorious.

How to watch Twitch Rivals?

Readers interested in watching Twitch Rivals for themselves can do so simply by visiting the official Twitch Rivals channel found on the Twitch TV website.

Fans can also stay up to date with competitions by following the official Twitch Rivals Twitter account @TwitchRivals.

Also Read

Twitch Rivals @TwitchRivals



See who gets the ultimate W, today at 7pm CEST / 10am PT at Meet some of the teams facing off in Twitch Rivals: Block Brawlers EU ft. Minecraft!See who gets the ultimate W, today at 7pm CEST / 10am PT at twitch.tv/twitchrivals Meet some of the teams facing off in Twitch Rivals: Block Brawlers EU ft. Minecraft!



See who gets the ultimate W, today at 7pm CEST / 10am PT at twitch.tv/twitchrivals

The timeline and future schedule for the upcoming Minecraft Twitch Rivals tournaments can be found here.

Faster than Dream's Minecraft speedruns, follow our Facebook Minecraft page for every update!

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far