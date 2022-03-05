Minecraft streamer Tubbo rants about Roblox in his subathon stream

Tubbo, one of the most popular Minecraft streamers out there, is not a big fan of Roblox and spent a good portion of his subathon stream ranting about it. According to him, the developers of Roblox take advantage of young developers by not fairly compensating them for their work.

Minecraft and Roblox have several similarities. They're two of the most popular games of all time and have had remarkably long shelf lives. Many players consider Roblox to be intended for a younger audience, but there are also plenty that feel the same way about Minecraft.

Minecraft star Tubbo goes off on Roblox in streaming rant

The rant can be found in Tubbo's highlights from the second day of the subathon stream.

The rant began when a few viewers, who were evidently unaware of Tubbo's intense feelings towards Roblox, asked him to play the game. He responded with:

"Chat, to put it into perspective for you, Roblox takes 70% of all money their developers make. Additionally, they have their withdrawal limit at $1,000 USD withdraws, which they take an additional $700 of and they pay their developers in Robux."

The vitriol Tubbo has for Roblox was clear. It should be noted that Tubbo didn't provide an official source for his claim (he later mentioned a video from someone in the community). The Roblox official website states:

"As of June 2021, 1.3 million creators and developers are earning Robux (our platform's currency) and are on track to earn $500 million in 2021. On average, Roblox pays creators and developers about 27 cents per dollar spent."

Tubbo continued by saying:

"They are crushing the ambition of young developers and it's outrageous! Stop asking me to play Roblox!"

Robux is the in-game currency (Image via Microsoft Store)

A few expletives made their way into his rant, which just further proves how much disdain he has for the game. Fans seem to share his sentiments:

lizzie 💫 @mydogcarverr the people who asked tubbo to play roblox are shaking Right now the people who asked tubbo to play roblox are shaking Right now

Felicia:) @tubbopumpkin tubbo don’t apologize, people need to know this, if you still play roblox, watch videos on what they have done or just listen to tubbo rn. tubbo don’t apologize, people need to know this, if you still play roblox, watch videos on what they have done or just listen to tubbo rn.

Echlo 🥀 Tubbathon day 4🐝 @Echlosion_ Pop off Tubbo, Roblox is truly awful and disgusting. Pop off Tubbo, Roblox is truly awful and disgusting.

Clearly, the star Minecraft player has an intense dislike towards Roblox and will more than likely never pick the game up again.

Edited by Siddharth Satish