Minecraft stars TommyInnit, Ranboo, and Tubbo send fans into a frenzy with iconic IRL meet-up

In what is deemed one of the most significant "Minecraft boys meet-up" in recent memory, the popular trio of TommyInnit, Ranboo, and Tubbo recently sent fans into a tizzy with their iconic IRL meet-up.

After almost a month-long hiatus from Twitter, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently marked his return to the social media platform in glorious fashion with not one but two pictures beside faceless sensation Ranboo, which were taken at Tubbo's house.

The latter himself took to Twitter to chronicle his meet-up with TommyInnit via a series of hilariously wholesome pictures in which he can be seen pushing the 'Minecraft Manchild' on a swing:

Whenever any group of Minecraft streamers meet up IRL, excitement levels shoot through the roof. Scores of fans swarm Twitter with a host of reactions. Be it Karl Jacobs and Sapnap or GeorgeNotFound and Wilbur Soot.

This time, too, it was no different as the wholesome sight of Tubbo, Ranboo, and TommyInnit under one roof proved to be an extremely joyous occasion for their respective fanbases.

Quackity, BadBoyHalo, and more react as TommyInnit, Tubbo, and Ranboo win hearts with their wholesome IRL meet-up and "height reveal"

From referring to Ranboo as "paternal" to teaming up with Tubbo in an attempt to hilariously unmask the faceless sensation, TommyInnit was at his rambunctious best throughout the course of the recent fun-filled stream.

Apart from enthralling viewers with their wholesome camaraderie and staple jibes, the trio also decided to do a height check, with Ranboo hilariously towering over TommyInnit and Tubbo:

From poking fun at GeorgeNotFound for taking a tumble during the watercourse vlog to blasting Dream's Mask at full volume on stream, the popular trio successfully managed to leave viewers across the world in splits with their shenanigans.

In response to the memorable meet-up, Twitter was soon abuzz with a barrage of reactions from enthusiastic fans, who were joined by the likes of popular streamers Quackity and BadBoyHalo:

All Tall people need to be banned — Quackity (@Quackity) June 30, 2021

dont worry tommy i fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/r9yHNwCidT — Vurb (@JustVurb) June 30, 2021

THISNLOOKS LIKE A FAMILY PHOTO?? HELWPWJWJ pic.twitter.com/SWWCESiljI — ❥ naomi :) (@milkikim__) June 30, 2021

ranboo isnt hanging out with tommy and tubbo mf is babysitting 💀 pic.twitter.com/AVTdrzYlPJ — mils ☾˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) June 30, 2021

Short — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) June 30, 2021

Thread of pictures from the benchtrio stream because i miss them and im in shambles#benchtwt #tommy #ranboo #tubbo pic.twitter.com/xGepsiIYTO — DAILY ALLIUMDUO (@daily_alliumduo) June 30, 2021

this was the funniest fucking bit of the stream the way tommy and tubbo are just fighting and ranboo is just like ??? i love this so much pic.twitter.com/iPT3mzafjE — jess :D (@mellohibench) June 30, 2021

ranboo can literally be either and its honestly kinda scary! pic.twitter.com/peisXkyoGw — nova roblox (@beeduomeetup) June 30, 2021

OHT MY GOD ALLIUM DUO pic.twitter.com/dqimPxVTTf — bryanna ツ (@plutostar__) June 30, 2021

yo who is that in the back wtf pic.twitter.com/AW46wjkWrH — Wheatskins (@Wheatskins_) June 30, 2021

From inspiring tons of glorious works of fan art to spawning a whole new genre of memes, it looks like the Ranboo x TommyInnit x Tubbo meet-up seems to have already climbed its way to the top of the IRL meet-up list, at least for now.

