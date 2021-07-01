Minecraft stars TommyInnit, Ranboo, and Tubbo send fans into a frenzy with iconic IRL meet-up

In what is deemed one of the most significant "Minecraft boys meet-up" in recent memory, the popular trio of TommyInnit, Ranboo, and Tubbo recently sent fans into a tizzy with their iconic IRL meet-up.
After almost a month-long hiatus from Twitter, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons recently marked his return to the social media platform in glorious fashion with not one but two pictures beside faceless sensation Ranboo, which were taken at Tubbo's house.
The latter himself took to Twitter to chronicle his meet-up with TommyInnit via a series of hilariously wholesome pictures in which he can be seen pushing the 'Minecraft Manchild' on a swing:
Whenever any group of Minecraft streamers meet up IRL, excitement levels shoot through the roof. Scores of fans swarm Twitter with a host of reactions. Be it Karl Jacobs and Sapnap or GeorgeNotFound and Wilbur Soot.
This time, too, it was no different as the wholesome sight of Tubbo, Ranboo, and TommyInnit under one roof proved to be an extremely joyous occasion for their respective fanbases.
Quackity, BadBoyHalo, and more react as TommyInnit, Tubbo, and Ranboo win hearts with their wholesome IRL meet-up and "height reveal"
From referring to Ranboo as "paternal" to teaming up with Tubbo in an attempt to hilariously unmask the faceless sensation, TommyInnit was at his rambunctious best throughout the course of the recent fun-filled stream.
Apart from enthralling viewers with their wholesome camaraderie and staple jibes, the trio also decided to do a height check, with Ranboo hilariously towering over TommyInnit and Tubbo:
From poking fun at GeorgeNotFound for taking a tumble during the watercourse vlog to blasting Dream's Mask at full volume on stream, the popular trio successfully managed to leave viewers across the world in splits with their shenanigans.
In response to the memorable meet-up, Twitter was soon abuzz with a barrage of reactions from enthusiastic fans, who were joined by the likes of popular streamers Quackity and BadBoyHalo:
From inspiring tons of glorious works of fan art to spawning a whole new genre of memes, it looks like the Ranboo x TommyInnit x Tubbo meet-up seems to have already climbed its way to the top of the IRL meet-up list, at least for now.
