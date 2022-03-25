×
Dream SMP members: Full list of members of Minecraft server in March 2022

Dream SMP (Image via Hannahxxrose on YouTube)
Dream SMP (Image via Hannahxxrose on YouTube)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Mar 25, 2022 10:37 AM IST
Feature

Dream SMP is one of the most popular (more than likely, the most popular) Minecraft servers out there. It's such a popular server that only a few players can actually get involved. It was started by the Dream Team but has grown significantly since then.

What started with three members has grown to 38, with SeaPeeKay and Aimsey being the 37th and 38th additions to the roster.

.@aimseytv has joined the DreamSMP! Welcome :)

Tons of popular Minecraft streamers are involved, many of which will not come as a surprise. Here's the complete list of members as of March 2022:

All Dream SMP Minecraft players as of March 2022

Naturally, the three most prominent players are the founders. The Dream Team consists of:

  1. Dream
  2. GeorgeNotFound
  3. Sapnap

However, there are still 35 incredibly popular gamers on the server right now, according to the official wiki, including:

  1. Callahan
  2. Awesamdude
  3. Ponk
  4. BadBoyHalo
  5. TommyInnit
  6. Punz
  7. Tubbo
  8. Fundy
  9. Purpled
  10. Wilbur Soot
  11. JSchlatt
  12. Skeppy
  13. Eret
  14. JackManifoldTV
  15. Nihachu
  16. Quackity
  17. Karl Jacobs
  18. HBomb
  19. Technoblade
  20. Antfrost
  21. Ph1LzA
  22. ConnorEatsPants
  23. CaptainPuffy
  24. Vikkstar
  25. Lazarbeam
  26. Ranboo
  27. Foolish Gamers
  28. Hannahxxrose
  29. Slimecicle
  30. Michaelmcchill
  31. Eryn
  32. TinaKitten
  33. BoomerNA
  34. Seapeekay
  35. Aimsey

Those are all the currently active players, many of which were added to the server over the past year or so. However, that is not an extensive list of players involved with Dream SMP.

Dream SMP members (Image via Inven Global)
Dream SMP members (Image via Inven Global)

There are a few members that are no longer involved because of certain issues. ItsAlyssa is no longer involved simply because she didn't request the new IP after it changed and has no plans to return to the server. She is still friends with and has no ill feelings towards the Dream Team or any members of the server.

also to all the stans of any dream SMP creator (including myself) that hates on other dream SMP creators, here’s a list of people on the SMP we’re all friends with, take some notes:dreamteam.fandom.com/wiki/Category:…

Jikishi was removed after just two days due to the accusations of solicitation and grooming minors on him. Manatread decided to leave after being doxxed and accused of abuse on their first stream.

The following are not active server members, but they do have access or did when they wanted to play. They're considered whitelisted on the Dream SMP roster:

  1. Ninja
  2. Andrea Botez
  3. Pokimane
  4. Corpse Husband
  5. KSI
  6. MrBeast
  7. Lil Nas X
  8. Vurb
  9. Iskall
  10. Drista
  11. Lani (Tubbo's sister)
  12. Sean Jacobs
  13. Skepina
  14. Luke Brown
  15. Lucy
  16. Sarge
  17. Rhianna
  18. bearbubb
  19. Kristin (Ph1LzA's wife)
In theory, these members could return to the server but are highly unlikely to. The 38 members listed above are the main Minecraft players who will likely be involved with the server for a long time.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
comments icon

