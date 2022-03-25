Dream SMP members: Full list of members of Minecraft server in March 2022

Dream SMP is one of the most popular (more than likely, the most popular) Minecraft servers out there. It's such a popular server that only a few players can actually get involved. It was started by the Dream Team but has grown significantly since then.

What started with three members has grown to 38, with SeaPeeKay and Aimsey being the 37th and 38th additions to the roster.

Tons of popular Minecraft streamers are involved, many of which will not come as a surprise. Here's the complete list of members as of March 2022:

All Dream SMP Minecraft players as of March 2022

Naturally, the three most prominent players are the founders. The Dream Team consists of:

Dream GeorgeNotFound Sapnap

However, there are still 35 incredibly popular gamers on the server right now, according to the official wiki, including:

Callahan Awesamdude Ponk BadBoyHalo TommyInnit Punz Tubbo Fundy Purpled Wilbur Soot JSchlatt Skeppy Eret JackManifoldTV Nihachu Quackity Karl Jacobs HBomb Technoblade Antfrost Ph1LzA ConnorEatsPants CaptainPuffy Vikkstar Lazarbeam Ranboo Foolish Gamers Hannahxxrose Slimecicle Michaelmcchill Eryn TinaKitten BoomerNA Seapeekay Aimsey

Those are all the currently active players, many of which were added to the server over the past year or so. However, that is not an extensive list of players involved with Dream SMP.

There are a few members that are no longer involved because of certain issues. ItsAlyssa is no longer involved simply because she didn't request the new IP after it changed and has no plans to return to the server. She is still friends with and has no ill feelings towards the Dream Team or any members of the server.

Jikishi was removed after just two days due to the accusations of solicitation and grooming minors on him. Manatread decided to leave after being doxxed and accused of abuse on their first stream.

The following are not active server members, but they do have access or did when they wanted to play. They're considered whitelisted on the Dream SMP roster:

Ninja Andrea Botez Pokimane Corpse Husband KSI MrBeast Lil Nas X Vurb Iskall Drista Lani (Tubbo's sister) Sean Jacobs Skepina Luke Brown Lucy Sarge Rhianna bearbubb Kristin (Ph1LzA's wife)

In theory, these members could return to the server but are highly unlikely to. The 38 members listed above are the main Minecraft players who will likely be involved with the server for a long time.

