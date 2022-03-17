Who are SeaPeeKay and Aimsey? Minecraft streamers become latest Dream SMP members

Dream SMP, which stands for Survival Multiplayer, is (according to its wiki page) a private, whitelisted Minecraft server played on mostly by the Dream Team. The server is famous for being roleplay-themed with a mostly improvised plot and a long history of alliances, eras, and characters.

The Dream Team consists of Dream, Sapnap, and GeorgeNotFound, though the server has expanded a lot with more members. Now, two more members are joining the roster: SeaPeeKay and Aimsey. Here's who they are and who they'll be joining.

SeaPeeKay and Aimsey: Latest members of the Minecraft Dream SMP

SeaPeeKay is a content creator for Misfits Gaming. He's become the latest member of the Dream SMP server, which was announced on the server's update page.

SeaPeeKay plays a lot of games, but Minecraft is the most prominent. He's been at the forefront of the streaming scene for a while now, and his inclusion in the server is well-deserved.

He has over 240 thousand Twitch subscribers, which may increase now that he is a part of the server. Another popular streamer, Aimsey, has also been added to the server.

Aimsey is also a member of Misfits Gaming and has 725 thousand Twitch subscribers. They will benefit from being in the Dream SMP server, but the server will also gain a brand new audience.

They join tons of other popular streamers who have made it into the server, including:

Callahan

Awesamdude

Tommyinnit

Tubbo

Wilbur Soot

Eret

Jack Manifold

Karl Jacobs

Ph1lza

LazarBeam

Ranboo

Slimecicle

BoomerNA

More

Fan art of the Dream SMP members (Image via Wattpad)

Other notable streamers, like Ninja, Pokimane, Corpse Husband, and others, were once a part of the SMP but are not anymore, so time will tell how integral a role both Seapeekay and Aimsey will take on.

The videos are streamed live on Twitch and YouTube, with clips also being posted on the latter. Viewers interested in tuning in for new arrivals can check their official outlets and the official Minecraft Dream SMP page.

