Minecraft streamers GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs and Sapnap’s new meetup picture breaks internet, Dream and others react

Minecraft star streamers GeorgeNotFound, Karl Jacobs, and Sapnap finally met up. The photos were shared all over social media, resulting in tons of engagement. The Internet was sufficiently broken after the long-awaited gathering of star streamers.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, with even other popular streamers joining in and commenting. They had the misfortune of missing out on an epic meetup but could at least enjoy it from afar. Here are the best reactions from players, fans and more:

Meeting of Minecraft stars GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap and Karl Jacobs sends Internet into frenzy

The original photo was shared by Sapnap, who will soon be participating in the MCC 20. The picture was captioned "3 handsome boys" and left fans in awe.

While this trio is among the best and most popular Minecraft players, one person was absent and wished they could have been present. Dream, who, unlike Sapnap, will not be participating in an MCC event for the first time, chimed in with his disappointment that he could not be there.

Some fans pointed out that he theoretically could have been and that eventually, they might meet up, as Dream has been planning a real-life manhunt.

One follower is convinced that there's no way Dream could have missed this. Given that he still hasn't revealed his face and may have preferred to stay out of view, this theory isn't impossible.

Quackity, another streaming star, noted that he also couldn't be present to not completely destroy the internet. That may have happened, anyway, despite his good intentions.

Alastair, another popular streamer, complimented the trio while noting the amount of Minecraft players heading to the UK. Ph1lza, Tommyinnit, and a few others were recently in Paris at Disneyland, so there's been a lot of travel recently.

One fan simply could not contain their excitement.

One was simply shocked that Karl Jacobs was actually in the UK.

It's probably going to be a while until another big meetup is planned so that the internet will have time to recover. For now, fans will have to enjoy what was given to them by one of the most popular trios in gaming.

