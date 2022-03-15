"They start shouting at me in French!": Minecraft Streamer TommyInnit gets kicked off a ride at Disneyland

Minecraft streamers Ph1LzA, TommyInnit and others recently took a trip to Disneyland. On stream, Tommy later detailed what happened, but the highlight of the trip was the fact that Tommy was kicked off the caterpillar rollercoaster ride.

Visitors are not allowed to have cameras in Disneyland, though Ph1LzA had a secret one strapped to his chest and Tommy had a small handheld one. On the RC Racer ride, they began before the ride stopped and Tommy got kicked off:

"We start going on it and it starts, and then they stop the ride! And they start shouting at me... in French!"

Tommyinnit kicked off ride at Disneyland, tells Minecraft viewers the hilarious story

They later told the whole story on a Minecraft stream. Tommy went on to say that they came on the intercom and sounded very angry, though since he doesn't speak French he didn't understand them:

"They actually stop mid-ride and point at me and there's like loads of French people that are staring at me. I just sat there with my GoPro going '...huh?' They come over and take it off me and I kept it rolling, so it's all going to go in the vlog."

chloè @chloerpeacock 🏼 uhm @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit I just saw you at disneyland but was too scared to say hi so, hi uhm @tommyinnit @tommyaltinnit I just saw you at disneyland but was too scared to say hi so, hi 👋🏼 https://t.co/b34Mogxgof

Ph1LzA, who is less of a fan of roller coasters than Tommy, was not on the ride, but he was able to see what was going on:

"Me and Will were just watching the ride and were like, 'Oh, I guess it's stopped, something broke, what a coincidence.' No, they were shouting at you and I could see Kristen like laughing awkwardly."

Tommy joked, saying:

"Me and Kristen were like, 'Oh, no, is this where I get arrested in a vlog?' Like oh, my God. Oh, my God... It was so scary!"

izzy @beetaunt of course tommyinnit went to disneyland jail for filming on a ride. nothing shocks me anymore. sure yeah of course tommyinnit went to disneyland jail for filming on a ride. nothing shocks me anymore. sure yeah

Minecraft star Ph1LzA described how they had to continually hide their cameras when they went on rides but Tommy was not successful on the Rc Racer Ride, which he was promptly kicked off of.

TommyInnit, Ph1LzA and others had a wild time at Disney (Image via Disneyland Paris)

Fans also took to the comments section to express themselves. SOme even talked about how Wilbur faced the same issue.

Fans react to TommyInnit's story (Image via Canooon/YouTube)

Fortunately, no one was hurt or arrested and they can all look back and laugh now, though that wasn't clear at the time.

