Minecraft streamer Ph1Lza reveals Twitch revenue for early-career video, has fans in awe

Many Minecraft streamers come from humble beginnings. Everybody has to start from somewhere, and the good ones end up with an incredible growth pattern. With over 28 million subscribers, even streamers like Dream have to start from scratch.

Ph1Lza, one of the most popular streamers today, shared an image from an early stream that details just how far he has come. His fans were in awe at how one of the biggest streamers had come from such humble beginnings.

Ph1Lza shows Minecraft fans his initial stream details, leaves them in awe

Making $50 for playing a video game for a few hours is nothing to sneeze at. Many streamers hope to get those numbers when trying to launch a channel or a brand.

However, when compared to the numbers Ph1Lza is pulling in now, $50 for a single stream seems a bit more trivial. He didn't reveal the numbers from today, but they are undoubtedly larger.

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA

Thank you for allowing me to do this to thousands of you guys now as my job Shout out to this stream I did 4 months before the “baby zombie event”. I sent this screenshot to Kristin I was so proudThank you for allowing me to do this to thousands of you guys now as my job Shout out to this stream I did 4 months before the “baby zombie event”. I sent this screenshot to Kristin I was so proud 😅 Thank you for allowing me to do this to thousands of you guys now as my job 💜 https://t.co/BZLaUklwlR

One fan was hopeful that those four original viewers are still around and a regular part of the audience watching his streams every time he's live.

Gonna predict those 4 viewers were me, Kristin, Kiel and Karol lmao

One of them couldn't help but notice something meaningful about the total amount Ph1Lza brought in on that fateful stream.

The growth has been impressive, and several fans took notice of it. Ph1Lza, among other streamers, can undoubtedly be considered to "be Minecraft."

so just 4 months ago you was a nobody and now you *are* minecraft? thats fast and impresive. congrats!

One made a joke about just how far Ph1Lza has come and how much a current stream would bring in.

ok everyone, it's gonna be tough but i think we can beat these metrics on today's stream if we really try

Minecraft star Ph1Lza now has nearly three million subscribers on YouTube and nearly four million on Twitch. That's quite the growth from having just four viewers. For the smaller streamers out there, this is a message of encouragement.

Not everyone ends up as successful as Ph1Lza, Dream, Tommyinnit, and others, but the possibility for growth is omnipresent.

