Minecraft streamer Dream won't be participating in the MCC 20

The teams for the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20 have been revealed. Several stars are joining the tournament, but there is one notable absence: Dream. The star streamer, famous for his popular manhunt videos with players like Sapnap and Georgenotfound, will not participate this year.

This announcement came as a relative surprise to many of his fans and viewers. Dream has almost become synonymous with the game, so his presence at the MCC 20 will undoubtedly be missed.

Dream announces absence from the Minecraft Championships 20 this year

Dream announced on a private Twitter account a few days ago that he wouldn't participate this year. The tweet was then shared on Reddit, which resulted in a wide variety of responses.

This announcement came before the teams were officially announced, so fans would have been even more surprised when the rosters were released, and Dream's name was not on them.

Users noted that this would be the first canon event that Dream would not be a part of. Dream didn't say why he wasn't participating, but just not to expect his name to be on the roster.

Dream's absence will surely be felt, though it's unlikely that he's played his last event. It's more than likely just a break for the streamer who has big things, including a potential face reveal, in the works.

Dream may have a face reveal coming up (Image via Dream)

There are ten teams in total, including several Minecraft stars. The following Minecraft streamers will be present for viewers to watch during the event:

Every four members on this list make up one team. The MCC 20, which is the first mainline event in a while, will be held on March 26.

